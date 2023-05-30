Intentional or coincidental? Brock Davies has a theory about how Raquel Leviss has remained in the know about all things Scandoval amid her stay at a mental health facility.

Davies, 31, put his Vanderpump Rules costar on blast by claiming that Leviss, 28, has continued to remain in contact with Tom Sandoval following their cheating scandal. During a joint podcast appearance with wife Scheana Shay, the former athlete accused the model of subtly reacting to Ariana Madix‘s public revelation that Leviss was writing to Sandoval, 40, from a treatment center.

“It was a postcard. It wasn’t a f—king closed envelope because she wanted one of you guys to read it. She sent a letter and Ariana sees the letter but she can’t open it because it is illegal. Then [Raquel] has the audacity to go one step further and sends a postcard from Sedona [in Arizona] with a lightning bolt,” Davies told Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on the Tuesday, May 30, episode of their “Reality Hits” podcast.

According to the Australia native, Leviss made the “calculated” move after Madix, 37, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she saw her former friend’s correspondence with Sandoval.

“[Raquel] cannot handle the pressure that has come her way. She has no idea — neither of them did — about how to handle that. Then on top of that, she has to lie because they have to get their stories straight. This woman has made no decisions by herself,” Davies added.

Earlier this month, Madix surprised Bravo viewers when she claimed Sandoval and Leviss are still in touch.

“She was sending letters to my house like four days ago but it was addressed to him and it was her handwriting,” the Florida native told Andy Cohen, adding it was “just one letter” that she knew of but she has recently been “out of town.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Madix and the TomTom cofounder called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity with Leviss. The former beauty pageant contestant issued a public apology to the Something About Her co-owner amid the drama where she referenced plans to speak to a counselor about her personal issues.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

After reuniting with her costars to film the reunion, Us confirmed that Leviss entered a mental health facility.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a statement from Leviss’ rep read in April, which clarified that she was in rehab, but not seeking help for substance abuse issues. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Sandoval, for her part, confirmed he isn’t currently dating Raquel before offering an update on her decision to seek treatment. “Raquel is in a mental facility,” the Missouri native told TMZ that same month. “Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact — that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

A source recently told Us that the duo are taking things slowly in the aftermath of their scandal. “Tom and Raquel never broke up because they were never a couple in the first place,” the insider shared about the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner, who was recently allegedly seen on a phone call with Leviss. “Things were all up in the air, and they didn’t have a label on the status of things.”