Ariana Madix didn’t miss a beat during her first post-Scandoval interview, and she continued to take no prisoners on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after show on Wednesday, May 17.

After a viewer inquired about a scene between Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval from the April 26 episode of Vanderpump Rules, the 37-year-old Something About Her co-owner made it clear she wasn’t happy with how Schwartz, 41, handled Sandoval, 40, and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

“That was the first thing that I saw after not watching the show for weeks,” Ariana said of seeing the two Toms claim she was “dismissive” of Sandoval’s feelings in their relationship and debate Raquel, 28, having a “crush” on someone within in the group. “That was the first time I cried in a long time because watching Tom Schwartz fully cosign and alley-oop the whole thing disgusted me to my core.”

As fans may recall, Sandoval had already slept with Raquel at least once when he filmed the aforementioned scene with Schwartz — and he told his business partner about the indiscretion. The former beauty pageant contestant had also made out with Schwartz at Scheana Shay’s wedding.

“I don’t think it was just covering, I think it was actively participating in my downfall,” Ariana said of Schwartz earlier on WWHL.

During another segment, Ariana told Andy Cohen that the most cringeworthy thing to watch back from season 10 was “the fabrication of the narrative that was being formed, like, the entire time without my knowledge behind my back by, not just my ex-boyfriend but his little flying monkeys as well. … Tom Schwartz, mainly.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Ariana discovered Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with Raquel. The revelation led to the end of their nine-year relationship.

“My family considered him family and now they hate him,” Ariana told Cohen on the after show. “He sent a really cringe text message to my brother and my brother was like, ‘This man is dead to me.’”

Ariana’s friendship with Raquel also came to an end and when asked about Lisa Vanderpump’s remarks that Sandoval “couldn’t resist the beauty queen,” she threw shade at the SURver’s pageantry.

“She’s never won a pageant ever,” Ariana declared. “I mean, I was there. … I made signs for crying out loud!”

During Wednesday’s finale, viewers saw the immediate aftermath of Ariana and their group of friends learning about the affair. Raquel and Sandoval also filmed a scene together, exchanging “I love you.”

“I can’t predict the future,” Sandoval said in a confessional. “Maybe things will work out between Raquel and I and maybe they won’t, but when I kissed Raquel, I felt hope. I felt like, ‘Wait a minute, you aren’t washed up [and] your best days aren’t behind you.'”

While he has since hit the road with his cover band, Raquel is currently seeking treatment for mental health.

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion kicks off on Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch What Happens Live ​With Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo, and is available next day on Peacock.