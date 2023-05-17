Not holding back. Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent dragged her costar Tom Schwartz in a new interview — and spilled the tea on a pivotal season 10 moment involving Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd.

The 32-year-old “Give Them Lala” podcaster told Rolling Stone her opinion of Schwartz, 40, during an interview published on Wednesday, May 17.

“I think he’s a covert narcissist,” she told the outlet of the TomTom cofounder. “He’s very sweet and then after one too many will be making fun of my face, calling me corny, and then mocking a brand that I’ve put a lot of work into, day in and day out, to support my child, [2-year-old daughter, Ocean].”

Lala’s comments came after her heated exchange with the restaurateur during an April episode of the Bravo series. During the fight, Tom made disparaging remarks about her looks and poked fun at her beauty brand, Give Them Lala Beauty.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The businesswoman added that she thinks Tom’s “heart is in the right place” despite not always agreeing with how he handles himself.

“He battles with his own self on a daily basis. Anyone who can’t pick a side isn’t for me,” she said. “I don’t exist in the gray. Pick a side. He texted me on the anniversary of my dad’s death, which meant the world to me, but he needs to do a lot of self-work.”

The Utah native — who shares her daughter with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett — also addressed a moment from a May 3 Pump Rules episode where Ken, 77, spilled the beans about Raquel Leviss hanging out in Tom Sandoval’s jacuzzi while his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, was out of town. News broke in March that Sandoval, 40, had an affair with Raquel, 28, while he was dating Ariana, 37.

After Rolling Stone’s Marlow Stern described Ken dropping the bombshell information as seeming “very scripted,” Lala replied, “OK, because you’re with Rolling Stone, I’m going to spill it to you.”

She continued: “Lisa is the head of Vanderpump Rules. She does not want to get involved in the drama. This ain’t [Real] Housewives. You respect the queen. So, I believe — I may know — that Ken was the sacrificial lamb there. Lisa did not want to be the one to deliver this, but Lisa had told Ken this mind-blowing information, so, Ken was the deliverer.”

Lala also took aim at Sandoval continuing to tour with his band in the wake of the scandal while Raquel checked herself into a mental health treatment facility last month.

“His ‘lover,’ Raquel, is said to be in a mental health facility, which to me is no joke, and you’re traveling around in your cover band singing other people’s great work, still being uninteresting, but taking whatever attention you can get because you’re a narcissist?” she said. “I think he’s a narcissistic sociopath, but that’s just my humble opinion and I don’t have a Ph.D. whatsoever.”

The season 10 Pump Rules finale, which airs on Wednesday, May 17, will depict news of Sandoval’s infidelity traveling through his friend group.

In a teaser for the highly anticipated episode, the Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur tells Ariana that he and the former pageant queen became “really good friends” before they sparked a romance. The Florida native angrily replies, “I don’t give a f—k about f—king Raquel! Your friendship is f—king bulls—t!”

In another scene from the trailer, Raquel and Sandoval cuddle up together as Raquel laments, “It turned out so horribly wrong.”