A roller-coaster journey. Lala Kent had plenty of thoughts about the Vanderpump Rules content filmed after Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal broke — and it doesn’t seem like any of them were positive.

“I just watched the final episode. S10 E15. If you thought you h*ted them before. Just wait,” the reality star, 32, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, May 13.

Lala later uploaded a video where she elaborated on how viewers will feel about the season 10 finale.

“I would be doing you a disservice if I didn’t tell you what you’re going to need in your final episode of Vanderpump Rules care package. You’re going to need a box of tissues, lots of water and throat lozenges. Make sure you have tea and honey because you will need it for the screaming after,” she said. “[Also] eye drops, alcohol if you drink, lots of vapes and then I would recommend maybe those things you put in the freezer for your eyes. Because if you have to work in the morning, you don’t want to be puffy, and I feel like you will be. Oh, also Chapstick — your mouth might get dry and you don’t want your lips all crusty for work next day too.”

The hit Bravo series, which started airing new episodes in February, originally focused on Raquel’s surprising hookup with Tom Schwartz amid his divorce from Katie Maloney. The story line changed, however, when cast members such as Lala and Katie, 36, started to question the model’s relationship with Sandoval, 40.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Meanwhile, Us Weekly confirmed off screen in March that Sandoval and Ariana Madix had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity. As a result, cameras captured more footage for a new season finale that included details about the drama.

In a sneak peek clip of the finale, fans saw Ariana, 37, react to the news of Raquel, 28, and Sandoval‘s affair. Kristen Doute, who originally left the series in 2020, also made an appearance as the cast dealt with the aftermath of the scandal. (Kristen, 40, and Sandoval dated from 2008 to 2013.)

Scheana Shay, for her part, exclusively told Us that she had a visceral reaction to the footage. “I was physically shaking. I was just texting as fast as I [could about it]. I was, like, ‘Oh, my God, her smirk,’” the “Good as Gold” artist, 37, shared earlier this month while referring to Raquel laughing off the controversy.

The California native also weighed in on whether she thinks the duo have expressed any remorse for the harm they caused Ariana.

“No, [Raquel has no regrets about the situation],” Scheana told Us. “I know he absolutely has a lot of regrets. I don’t know how much you’ll see in our [onscreen] conversation, but also then we have a whole reunion. But she was, like, sociopathic. It was very bizarre to just see someone cry so hard over a pageant and not ruining their best friend’s relationship.”

Lala, meanwhile, recently pointed out that the former beauty pageant contestant would have received a favorable response from fans ahead of the scandal.

“She would have won the season. She would have been the No. 1 chick as she is sobbing about making up for lost time,” the beauty mogul said on an episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast this month, referring to Raquel’s emotional confessionals about her split from James Kennedy. “Do we think she was crying so heavily because she was feeling guilty? The line was crossed well before they had sex. The emotional affair had already started.”

The season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the three-part reunion special.