The Super Bowl for Bravo fans. The trailer for the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules has arrived, and it does not disappoint.

Bravo dropped the video on Tuesday, May 2, shortly after a different version of the teaser appeared online. “You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer … but only we have the real thing,” the network tweeted alongside the official clip. “THIS is it.”

The trailer begins with Tom Sandoval talking to Scheana Shay about his affair with Raquel Leviss, which ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. “I was going to break up with Ariana regardless,” the TomTom co-owner, 40, says.

“But you didn’t,” replies the “Good as Gold” songstress, 37. “You f–ked her best friend instead.”

In another scene, Sandoval appears to break down in tears as he hugs Tom Schwartz, who in a voiceover hints at how much is on the line given their shared interest in Schwartz & Sandy’s. “I sacrificed everything,” the Minnesota native, 40, says. “And now my world just got turned upside down.”

Later on, the Fancy AF Cocktails author tries to defend his romance with Raquel, 28, by explaining what a deep connection they have. “I felt something I hadn’t felt in a very long time,” Sandoval says.

Schwartz, however, isn’t having it, replying, “Jesus Christ, man.”

The trailer also teases a major confrontation between Ariana, 37, and her ex filmed after she learned of the affair. When Sandoval tries to tell her that he and the former pageant queen became “really good friends” before starting their romance, the Florida native explodes with anger. “I don’t give a f–k about f–king Raquel!” Ariana yells. “Your friendship is f–king bulls–t.”

The video doesn’t offer any hints about where Sandoval and Raquel stand now, but in one scene, they cuddle up together as Raquel laments, “It turned out so horribly wrong.”

At the end of the clip, Kristen Doute makes her highly anticipated return, saying, “You ready?” before waggling her fingers mischievously. The Michigan native, 40, was fired from Pump Rules in 2020, but she returned to film an episode for season 10 in the aftermath of Scandoval. Kristen previously dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013. As Pump Rules viewers recall, they split after Kristen found out that Sandoval and Ariana kissed during a trip to Las Vegas.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the former SUR bartender and Ariana called it quits after Ariana discovered Sandoval’s affair with Leviss, which began in August 2022. Much of season 10 was filmed before the infidelity came to light, but after the news broke, the cast picked cameras back up to capture the aftermath of the scandal. The reunion then taped on March 23.

Lisa Vanderpump recently claimed that the reunion is going to be “very long,” though she didn’t reveal how many parts may air. “I mean, normally, the maximum they do is three [parts],” the restaurateur, 62, told Extra on Saturday, April 29. “I think they could do three, four weeks of it [because] there’s so much stuff that goes down.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The season finale is set to air on Wednesday, May 17.