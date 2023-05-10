Flipping the script. From Ariana Madix‘s original reaction after she caught Tom Sandoval in a lie to alleged staged scenes, Lala Kent broke down major Vanderpump Rules edits amid Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal.

“I told you guys that we did not have any editing placed in the episode until Scandoval happened. I did speak too soon. Now remember, what I see beforehand is not always what makes it onto the television screen,” the beauty mogul, 32, said during the Wednesday, May 10, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast.

Lala claimed that the alleged editing began after the offscreen Labor Day party where Tom, 40, lied to Ariana, 37, about not being able to leave amid her grandmother’s death. “What was added in after Scandoval is they had me narrate what happened [during the gathering],” she continued. “This Labor Day thing mattered enough for me to pull Ariana aside and have that conversation with her. But it wasn’t a mind-blowing [scene].”

The Utah native recalled telling Bravo producers about the “strange” moments between Raquel, 28, and Tom ahead of their scandal.

“I watched them with no cameras and no Ariana around. And then it became a thing after Scandoval happened where they didn’t have any footage. They got footage [from Scheana Shay‘s vlog] to add into the scene,” she explained about Raquel and Tom spending time alone at the party. “Now we are starting to have interviews after Scandoval happened and scenes [from before] that may not have made it. Some of these scenes may not have made it — they were absolutely filmed pre-Scandoval — that may have been insignificant at the time but became very significant.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Ariana, 37, and the TomTom co-owner called it quits because she learned about his affair with Raquel. Bravo viewers, meanwhile, initially watched episodes where the model flirted — and ultimately hooked up — with Tom Schwartz before forming a friendship with Sandoval.

Ahead of the season 10 finale, Ariana admitted she had concerns about her relationship following nearly a decade of dating. “I choose Tom over everyone. Like, I am ride or die for you. So I look like an idiot being Tom’s No. 1 stan when he isn’t mine,” she told cameras in a May episode after her then-boyfriend was caught in a lie about not knowing his ride left the party without him.

The Florida native, however, came to Sandoval and Raquel’s defense when Katie Maloney questioned their connection.

“Raquel is my friend. She is someone that is kind and sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her,” Ariana told Katie, 36, in the same episode. “Obviously I love Raquel dearly and she’s one of my closest friends. I not only trust and love her — I trust and love my boyfriend.”

Scroll down for everything Lala had to say about the onscreen edits ahead of the season 10 finale: