The irony? Raquel Leviss offered Ariana Madix advice about her sex life — while secretly having an affair with Tom Sandoval.

In a trailer for the next episode of Vanderpump Rules, which will air on Wednesday, May 10, Tom, 40, calls out the issues in his relationship with Ariana, 37.

“I just want us to be f—king better. I want us to be more intimate,” he tells his now-ex-girlfriend, who counters, “I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger.”

During a separate conversation with Raquel, 28, Ariana admits there has been distance between her and Tom lately. “When you come home after working all night and you think you are just going to whip your d—k out and I will be like, ‘Yeah lets f—k.’ That is never going to happen,” the Florida native explains. “We have to spend time together.”

The former beauty pageant queen, for her part, offers her opinion as an outsider, adding, “I feel like in a relationship, you should want to have sex.”

Months after Bravo filmed Ariana and Raquel’s candid conversation, Us Weekly confirmed that the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor called it quits with Tom amid his infidelity.

In response to the drama, the California native issued a public apology to Ariana. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram that same month.

The TomTom co-owner, for his part, argued that his breakup with Ariana was a long time coming. “Like many relationships, it felt like it became more of like a best friends, family [thing] — sometimes roommates,” he said on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast in April. “There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection. We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I would go to weddings by myself.”

He added: “As I turned 40, I started to look at my life and it looked very bleak. I started to lose my optimism in life and my drive. I started to feel trapped. I started thinking like, ‘I don’t need this house, I don’t need this s–t, but I feel like I need to make a change to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again.'”

Tom’s costars, meanwhile, hinted that Vanderpump Rules viewers were in for some shocking footage in the aftermath of the affair.

“You guys are going to die. … There is one conversation in the finale episode, and [Raquel] is sick,” Lala Kent told Andy Cohen on an April episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, to which the host, 54, added, “I asked Raquel about it during our [reunion] one-on-one, about how she could look in [Ariana’s] eyes and have that conversation.”

Lisa Vanderpump subsequently took to Twitter to weigh in, writing, “Yep @Andy #wwhl I agree I thought and expressed at reunion one of the most astounding bits of film I’ve seen.”

In another episode of the Bravo series, which aired on Wednesday, May 3, Ariana came to Raquel’s defense as rumors swirled about the model and Tom’s close connection.

“Raquel is my friend. She is someone that is kind and sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her,” Ariana told Katie Maloney. “Obviously I love Raquel dearly and she’s one of my closest friends. I not only trust and love her — I trust and love my boyfriend.”

Katie, 36, however, warned her business partner to be careful with Raquel. “Well, I hope she is a good friend to you. I just feel like this is a personality thing, this is a character thing and this is an integrity thing,” she shared. “I have a hard time believing that she is a s—tty person to some people and a good friend to others.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.