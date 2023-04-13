Wake Us up when the Vanderpump Rules finale drops? Lala Kent delivered during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — and promised there’s more to come between Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss.

“You guys are going to die. … There is one conversation in the finale episode, and [Raquel] is sick,” Lala, 32, told Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 12.

The host, 54, called the scene “very upsetting,” adding: “I asked Raquel about it during our [reunion] one-on-one, about how she could look in [Ariana’s] eyes and have that conversation.”

Lisa Vanderpump subsequently took to Twitter to weigh in.

“Yep @Andy #wwhl I agree I thought and expressed at reunion one of the most astounding bits of film I’ve seen,” the SUR boss, 62, tweeted.

In real-time, Ariana, 37, learned in March that her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, was having a months-long affair with Raquel, 28. Season 10 of the Bravo hit, which is currently airing, is still showing scenes from August 2022. During Wednesday’s episode, the cast reeled from Raquel making out with Tom Schwartz. Sandoval, 40, confirmed earlier this week that he had already hooked up with the former pageant queen prior to her fling with his best friend.

“We just kissed. It was magnetic,” he said on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast on Tuesday, April 11. “I felt something that I hadn’t felt in so long, like emotionally. … Those feelings that I had started to take over in a sense. Logic went out the window.”

He claimed that he encouraged Schwartz, who split from ex-wife Katie Maloney in February 2022, to pursue Raquel before he had his own feelings for her.

“I thought [Raquel] was so awesome. She’s so kind, she’s smart, she’s witty, she’s beautiful. I was like, ‘Schwartz, dude, what do you think of Raquel? Dude, she’s freaking awesome,’” he told Howie Mandel, adding that he was “a little jealous” of their kiss. “But I was not questioning our connection and I was more proud of them for saying, ‘F–k you’ to [our castmates].”

Schwartz, for his part, learned later that month that Sandoval and Raquel had secretly been together.

“When we got back [from Scheana Shay’s wedding], I asked him [about the Raquel kiss],” Sandoval recalled. “[Schwartz said] it meant nothing. So then I told him what happened.”

Schwartz told Cohen during his own WWHL appearance on April 5 that he thought the relationship was just a “one-night stand” at first.

“The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was linear,” he said. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

Sandoval has since claimed he broke up with Ariana in February, but she has yet to comment on his side of the story. He and Raquel, meanwhile, are on a “break,” per his interview with the Deal or No Deal host.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch What Happens Live ​With Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo, and is available next day on Peacock.