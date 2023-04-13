An emotional reaction. Vanderpump Rules viewers had a front row seat to Katie Maloney‘s explosive response after learning that ex-husband Tom Schwartz hooked up with Raquel Leviss after their split.

“I feel so much hate inside of me. I hate them both, but I hate Tom more. Raquel, f—k her. Tom owes me more than this,” the Utah native, 36, said on the hit Bravo series, which aired on Wednesday, April 12.

Later in the episode, Katie elaborated on how she was planning to address Tom and Raquel’s makeout session, which went down before Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding in August 2022. “I want to light them both on f—king fire,” she told her costars. “What he did crossed every f—king line. There’s no coming back from this. I’ve sat them both down, tears in my eyes. … Please, guys. One f—king request. You f—king drunk imbeciles.”

The 40-year-old TomTom co-owner, for his part, offered a glimpse at the string of text messages he received from Katie in the aftermath.

“I hate you. Never speak to me again. The one f—king thing. You both are trash. I hate you. I hate you. I HATE YOU,” read several messages from the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host following the incident. “The kind of hate and anger I feel for you, you can’t imagine. I never want to see you or speak to you again.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After avoiding a run-in with Tom at their hotel, the Minnesota native confronted Katie during her dinner with Kristina Kelly. Tom argued that his ex-wife shouldn’t have an issue with him moving on after their March 2022 split.

“We have been divorced for more than seven months. What does it matter if I make out [with someone else]? I was caught up in the moment. It was fun and I was drunk,” he said before Katie pointed out the “humiliating and public way” in which Tom chose to act on his feelings for Raquel, 28.

The Schwartz and Sandy’s cofounder ultimately changed his tune and slammed Katie for her response, adding, “Your feelings can be exhausting — I’m not going to lie. This does not affect me at all because I don’t give a f—k anymore. I love you but this does not hurt me because I am disconnecting from you. You need humility.”

Tom and Raquel’s connection was a major topic of conversation during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. As the beauty pageant contestant discussed her interest in Schwartz on screen, Us Weekly confirmed her offscreen affair with Tom Sandoval amid his romance with Ariana Madix.

In response, the California native issued a public apology to Ariana, 37, writing via Instagram in March, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Raquel also addressed where she and Sandoval, 40, stand now. “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she explained. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

Katie, for her part, said she had no sympathy for Raquel amid the drama. “I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was,” she said on a March episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast. “The fact that you didn’t really step [up] or appreciate that or recognize that and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot.”

The reality star noted that she could “confidently say ‘f–k you’” to Raquel, adding, “You deserve … what’s coming to you right now.”

One month later, Schwartz discussed when he found out that his business partner was cheating on Ariana.

“I learned about the affair in August. The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 5. “Which is still inappropriate, but I didn’t think it was linear. [Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.