Honoring his muse? Tom Sandoval poked fun at his affair with Raquel Leviss by referencing his Vanderpump Rules costar during a recent concert.

Bravo fans shared footage via TikTok of Sandoval, 40, performing with his band, The Most Extras, on Thursday, May 4, in Long Island. During a rendition of “Stacy’s Mom,” the Missouri native joked about being interested in Tom Schwartz‘s mother.

“Schwartz’s mom has got it going on. She’s all I want and I wait for so long. Schwartzy can’t you see that Raquel is hot for me,” he appeared to sing as the crowd cheered. In the comments section, Vanderpump Rules viewers argued whether Sandoval said Leviss, 28, was “not” for him” or “hot” for him.

Sandoval’s cheeky reference comes two months after his personal life made headlines.

Season 10 of the hit Bravo series, which started to air in February, originally focused on Schwartz, 40, and Leviss’ connection before Us Weekly confirmed her offscreen affair with Sandoval. As news broke in March that the TomTom co-owner had been unfaithful to Madix, 37, the couple called it quits after nearly a decade of dating.

The California native issued a public apology to Madix at the time, writing via Instagram, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

One month later, Schwartz revealed when he found out about Sandoval’s infidelity.

“I learned about the affair in August. The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April. “Which is still inappropriate, but I didn’t think it was linear. [Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

Sandoval, for his part, claimed he tried to end his romance with Madix before his cheating scandal.

“We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew,” he alleged on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast that same month. “She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case. She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did. She was like, ‘So, what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later, I gotta go do my show.'”

The bar owner noted that he and Leviss were “taking a break” from their romance amid the public drama. “We’re really good friends,” he said, insisting their “friends with benefits” relationship was not happening “right now.”

After the model decided to seek treatment for her mental health, Sandoval showed his support, telling TMZ in April, “Raquel is in a mental facility. Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact — that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

Madix for her part, has since publicly moved on from Sandoval after she was seen packing on the PDA with fitness coach Daniel Wai at Coachella. A source exclusively told Us last month that the former SUR bartender isn’t in a rush to get into a serious relationship again.

“She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years,” the insider shared, noting that Ariana is “single and is having the time of her life.”