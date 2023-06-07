What’s left to be said? Andy Cohen predicts that Tom Sandoval is going to ruffle the feathers of every woman in the world during the final part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

“There is something that Tom Sandoval says tonight on the Vanderpump Rules reunion that is going to upset every woman in America,” the talk show host, 55, said on the Wednesday, June 7, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

While Cohen didn’t go into details about what the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner, 40, specifically said, he implied the remark is going to “cut to the core for a lot of women.”

“It was an aside [comment] that he said, and when he said it, everyone in the room was like …” the Bravo executive explained while pausing to hint at the reaction from the rest of the cast. Cohen revealed that all of Sandoval’s costars heard what he said in the hot mic moment.

The TV personality made it clear that Sandoval didn’t use a slur, but the phrase could be categorized as something that “straight guys should never say about women.”

“I’m sure he doesn’t even remember saying it,” Cohen said.

All the drama comes months after Us Weekly confirmed that the Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his ongoing affair with costar Raquel Leviss. Season 10 of the Bravo series initially stopped filming before the news broke, but cameras picked up filming to capture the aftermath of the scandal. The drama poured over into an explosive and emotional finale and three-part reunion special hosted by Cohen.

Producer of the reality series Alex Baskin hinted that the final part of the reunion would have more revelations and an unexpected twist no one would see coming.

“You can expect to learn a lot,” Baskin explained to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, June 6. “What made this reunion different than any other was that we, as a production, had no idea what was going to happen. Usually, we have some sense. There’s great anticipation for Raquel to come out [in part 3]. I will say that whatever anyone thinks of what she did this past season, it was brave of her to face the music, knowing everyone is at full tilt.”

Baskin also teased that production learned “another development” just “a few days” after the reunion taping finished.

“I’ll just say this isn’t a garden-variety getting-the-group-together-to-recap show or, in this case, just Raquel speaking her piece of apologies to Ariana,” he said. “There are revelations and developments that left even our heads spinning. … The timeline evolves.”

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.