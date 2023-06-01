Over it! Tom Sandoval lost his patience during part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion — and sought comfort in Raquel Leviss during a pause in filming.

“I got emotional right off the bat and James [Kennedy] has been exactly how I knew he would be. … He’s just, like, out of control,” Sandoval, 40, told Raquel, 28, on the Wednesday, May 31, episode. “Scheana [Shay] is fully groveling to Katie [Maloney] because she wants to be back in the group. Lala [Kent], who literally does not give a flying f—k about either one of us, [is] calling me a narcissist. And they’re making both of us out to be pathological liars.”

Raquel — who watched parts 1 and 2 of the reunion special from her trailer due to her restraining order filed against Scheana, 38 — echoed Sandoval’s take on the events, saying, “Yeah, I see that, even though we’re not. And we haven’t lied about anything besides the affair.”

The former beauty queen then delved into her own questions about conversations happening during filming, sharing that she “didn’t like” how the TomTom cofounder’s relationship and “intimacy” with ex Ariana Madix was being portrayed.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Clearly I only know what you’re telling me, but just, like, watching what you guys taped right now, it looks like you guys had this solid relationship,” she said. “I feel like she felt like you wanted to keep the relationship going because you never broke up with her.”

Sandoval, for his part, agreed. “Maybe we should have [been honest about our affair] earlier,” he suggested, to which Raquel responded, “You think?”

The California native noted that her “entire character is in question now” over the cheating scandal. “I have gone through a transitional phase in my life and I think the pendulum swung a little bit too far,” she said, adding that the past few months have been a “wakeup call” for her.

Sandoval, meanwhile, admitted the whole thing has been “rough” before warning her that Ariana was going to “unleash” on her once she stepped on stage.

“I’m glad you came though,” he added.

While the musician appeared to calm down after his chat with the former pageant queen, he grew more upset after he left her trailer and cameras continued to follow him. “I’m done filming, I need a break. I need a break from filming,” he said. “I want to talk to [Raquel] without a damn camera in my face. You’re not understanding.”

When a Pump Rules producer tried to explain that cameras needed to be rolling because the pair were discussing the events of the show Sandoval pushed back harder, saying that he was in a “very delicate position right now.”

“I don’t feel relaxed, she doesn’t either. We have to watch what we f—king say. Like, I don’t want that,” he yelled before the producer told him to “take a beat.”

Part 3 of the special, which will air on Wednesday, June 3, will dive deeper into the cheating scandal as Raquel takes the stage alongside her castmates. The reunion was filmed in late March — just weeks after Us Weekly confirmed Ariana, 37, broke up with Sandoval after learning about his infidelity.

While season 10 of the hit reality series had finished filming by the time news of the months-long affair broke, cameras picked back up to follow the aftermath — leading to an explosive and emotional finale in which viewers watched the fallout.

Both Raquel and Sandoval have subsequently faced intense public backlash since March, with Raquel checking herself into a mental health facility in April A rep for the reality star also confirmed to Us on Friday, May 26, that she and her family “have been on the receiving end of violent and graphic death threats both online and over the phone.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, meanwhile, got candid about dealing with fallout during an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast last month.

“I have never felt the fight-or-flight [like I did] with this situation,” Sandoval told host Mandel, 67, recalling the immediate time period after news of the affair was made public. “I was literally on the run like I was wanted for a triple homicide. I didn’t shower for days. I was in the same clothes for days. Didn’t have my medication. … It did at times turn me into a total a–hole.”

Part 3 of the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion will air on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 7.