Not-so-secret trips to Soho House! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were all smiles during the three-day opening of Soho House Amsterdam this weekend, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Harry and Meghan were smiling and looking very happy with each other, very much in love,” the source says, noting that other guests did not know the royal couple was there until breakfast on Sunday, September 23. “It was crazy being shown to a breakfast table and there was Harry and Meghan sat right next to us, but they were very smiley and seemed very comfortable and at ease. [They] never stopped smiling.”

The source adds that the newlyweds chatted with Eddie Redmayne and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, during the event. Other celebrities in attendance for the opening included Luke Evans, Lily Cole, Stanley Tucci, Simon Pegg, Jemima Khan, Richard Bacon, Tinie Tempah and Nick Grimshaw, per the source.

It shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that Meghan and Harry attended a Soho House event. The former Suits star, 37, is a close friend of Soho House consultant Markus Anderson, who also set her up on her blind date with the 34-year-old prince. A source previously told Us that the duke and duchess had their first date at Dean Street Townhouse in June 2016 and then headed to Soho Farmhouse, which is not too far from their home now in the Cotswolds.

More recently, the couple, who tied the knot in May, attended the Coach Core Awards at England’s Loughborough University in England on Monday, September 24. The pair kept close as they met with the aspiring athletic coaches of the United Kingdom.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!