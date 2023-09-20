The stars of Real Housewives of New York City know that the food scene in the Big Apple is unlike anywhere else in the world — and Us Weekly is giving you the insider guide to where the cast wines and dines.

In the latest episode of Us Weekly’s “VIP Scene,” we’re sharing exclusive tips and tricks to eating like a Housewife. Whether it’s Jenna Lyons’ go-to spot to eat with her brother or Jessel Taank’s top choice for dinner before getting spicy in the bedroom, we have the inside scoop.

First up: Pebble Bar! Located in the heart of Midtown, this eatery is known for its lavish three-level space and exclusive fourth floor escape. It was highlighted on season 14 of RHONY when Jenna, 55, stopped by for a meal with her sibling.

Jenna appeared to forgo Pebble Bar’s second-floor bar, which is known to be standing room only, for a spot at the restaurant on the third floor. The extra exclusive fourth floor, meanwhile, is where you can spot A-listers such as Pete Davidson and Justin Theroux.

For Us Weekly-level access to this space, our insiders suggest booking a table on the third floor to boost your ability to get to the elite upper level.

If you’re looking for a more low-key food experience, take a page out of Ubah Hassan’s book and hit up Pastrami Queen. The New York staple also received the late Anthony Bourdain’s stamp of approval.

Jessel, 43, picked Kyma in Hudson Yards as the first stop on her night out with husband Pavit Randhawa while trying to reignite their spark. The twosome memorably began their season 14 date night by sipping on an espresso martini and an old fashion. They later munched on Greek fries and lamb chops.

The couple’s outing came after Jessel confessed to her costars on the season premiere that she and Pavit hadn’t been intimate since she welcomed their twin boys, Kai and Rio, in May 2021.

“I think it definitely took us a little time to bounce back and really balance, like, our time as a married couple and then our time as a family,” Jessel exclusively told Us in August, teasing that she and Pavit have resumed their bedroom activities. “And so it’s a fine line, right? [Because] you always wanna be there for your kids. But I think we realize it was also important to prioritize us.”

Watch the exclusive video above for all the RHONY-approved hot spots — including the elite David Burke’s Tavern where Erin Lichy and her hubby, Abe Lichy, celebrated their 10th anniversary. Plus, check back regularly for more “VIP Scene” episodes.