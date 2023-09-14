The Summer House cast knows how to party — and with Us Weekly’s exclusive “VIP Scene,” you too can dine like reality TV royalty.

Since its 2017 premiere Summer House’s Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard and the rest of the cast have been giving fans an inside look at the lavish East Coast beach escape located not far from New York City. Each season, the Bravo series — which now also includes Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen — takes viewers from one Hamptons hot spot to the next as drama between the cast unfolds.

In the latest episode of Us Weekly’s “VIP Scene,” we’re breaking down the cast-approved best eateries in the Hamptons, including one restaurant and hotel that no longer allows the wild bunch to film … The Surf Lodge.

The establishment is located in Montauk and is so exclusive that it allegedly sent Bravo a cease-and-desist letter after banning the cast. The Surf Lodge went on to employ Danielle’s ex-boyfriend Robert Sieber as its head chef. (Danielle, 34, confirmed her and Robert’s split in February after two years of dating.)

As of season 7, the Summer House crew was spotted living it up at Southampton Publick House even after Danielle and Kyle, 41, got into a massive fight during dinner. Fans may remember the blowout argument over Kyle’s snarky comments about Carl’s work ethic, but the Us team is still thinking about Paige, 30, and Amanda, 32, smuggling fries out of the restaurant.

Southampton Publick House might have an elevated menu and a sophisticated Jazz Brunch on Sundays, but it is a homey pub at heart.

If you were rooting for Carl, 38, and Lindsay’s happily ever after, make sure to stop by Docker’s Waterside Marina and Restaurant. It’s the spot where Carl proposed to Lindsay, 37, during season 7.

Although their romance has since fizzled out, the upscale surf and turf spot can’t be missed. (Us confirmed in August that the two called off their engagement while filming season 8 this summer.)



Watch the exclusive video above for all the places the Summer House squad frequents in the Hamptons — and check in regularly on Us Weekly for more “VIP Scene” episodes.