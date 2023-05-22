Forming a truce. Carl Radke revealed that he’s made amends with Danielle Olivera’s ex Robert Sieber following their rift on season 7 of Summer House.

“We have chatted. I don’t know the full details of Danielle’s and Robert’s breakup. I was sad to hear that [they split], but I did chat with him a little bit and we kind of cleared the air,” the Bravo star 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 22, while promoting his partnership with Talkspace for its “Celebrate Every Step” campaign in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. “I have always really liked Robert and I can’t really say anything bad about him.”

Carl and Robert’s conflict stemmed from the tension between Danielle, 34, and Carl’s fiancée, Lindsay Hubbard, after Danielle wasn’t involved in Carl’s proposal plans. The app developer also voiced her concerns about how fast the pair were moving in their relationship, which led to the two women having a falling out.

Robert, for his part, slammed Carl for excluding his then-girlfriend. (In February, Danielle confirmed that she and Robert had called it quits in November 2022 after two years of dating.)

“I’m extremely happy for you guys, but obviously a lot has happened this summer,” the chef, 33, said during the May 15 episode “The biggest thing for me is why you didn’t come to her and tell her anything. For her to be one of the last ones to know, it’s almost kind of embarrassing for her.”

As this season of Summer House winds down — the reunion kicks off on May 29 — Carl, for his part, has been candid about his mental health struggles throughout his time on the reality series, which he has been part of season 1.

“Every season of the show’s been hard at times,” Carl recalls. “If you go all the way back to seasons 1 through 5, I had a lot of things that were difficult, and I probably dealt with it way differently in those early seasons, whether it was drinking or partying.”

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Carl teamed up with Talkspace to raise awareness for the positive outcomes of therapy for its “Celebrate Every Step” campaign.

“I’ve been on a mental health journey for many years. It’s something I’m really passionate about,” he tells Us. “I did family therapy in my youth and always was very quiet about it. I didn’t really share because you’re screwed up or you’ve got a lot of problems. It’s kind of embarrassing. There’s a lot of shame. So it’s something I experienced on the other side of it. ”

He continued: “I had a stigma against it and, maybe, judged people for it because it just seemed like I just didn’t understand it. As I’ve gotten older, [I’ve] understood that I’ve had tons of things that I needed to address, you know, it could be childhood traumas, it could be relationships, it could be conflict [and] all sorts of things.”

