Not holding back. Kyle Cooke put Lindsay Hubbard on blast during the Summer House season 7 reunion when he accused her of starting cheating rumors.

“She sabotaged my relationship,” the Loverboy owner, 40, claimed in the trailer of the upcoming Bravo reunion, which was released on Monday, May 22.

Lindsay, 36, for her part, said it “certainly wasn’t” her who started the speculation into Kyle and Amanda Batula‘s marriage. The publicist’s fiancé, Carl Radke, came to her defense as well, adding, “Kyle, you f—king cheated on her. You cheated on her. That’s the issue.”

Earlier this year, Kyle and Amanda, 31, addressed a blind item on DeuxMoi that seemingly referred to them in a post about an unfaithful Bravo star. The graphic designer appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March where she told the host she believes the submission is “clearly” about her husband.

“I call him Cookie Monster,” she noted about the subject of the blind item before posting out that she is the only “wife” on the show. “I laughed at it and I thought the timing was very convenient, like, came out given what was going on at the time on the show.”

Amanda then clarified that she was referring to recent drama between Kyle and Carl, 38, on Summer House about Loverboy. (The coworkers had a falling out while filming season 7 of the reality series after Kyle accused his friend of not doing his job. Carl ultimately announced his departure from the company in February.)

Kyle, who was sitting in the audience, went on to say that there “wasn’t a night” he was “not accounted for” during summer 2022. “It’s like you sleep on that tea for eight months and then you send it into DeuxMoi? Come on,” he added.

The couple, who started dating before Summer House premiered in 2017, previously weathered cheating drama after the Traitors alum admitted he was unfaithful.

“A year ago, I was on a guys’ trip, I blacked out, and I woke up with a girl in my bed. I’ve never felt worse in my entire life,” he said during a season 3 episode. “You mean so much to me, I don’t ever want to put you through what I put you through. I’m 110 percent in this. We’re in this together.”

The Maryland native opened up at the time about his decision to fight for his future with Amanda. “Honestly, it’s gonna sound cliché, we went through a lot together, and I’ve always been 99 percent sure,” he said during a March 2019 episode of WWHL. “But when you go through some of those massive hurdles and speed bumps and you keep it together as a couple, you’re like, ‘Holy crap, life is difficult and she’s the one I want to be with.'”

Kyle and Amanda were able to work out their issues and went on to exchange vows in September 2021. “I was like a ball of nerves, but in that moment, everything was perfect. It’s exactly how you want it to feel,” the Peacock personality exclusively told Us Weekly, one month after the ceremony. “And I was certainly teary-eyed, several times during the ceremony, but I managed to pull through.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.