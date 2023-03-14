Summer House’s Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Respond to Cheating Rumors

Deja vu in the Hamptons? Years after navigating a cheating scandal, Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke are speaking out about rumors that he was unfaithful.

“What is your response to the DeuxMoi blind item that Kyle cheated again last summer? Was it about Kyle?” Andy Cohen asked the 31-year-old reality star during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, March 13.

Batula told the host, 54, that she believes the submission is “clearly about Kyle” because she’s the only “wife” on the show. “And I call him Cookie Monster,” she noted about the subject of the blind item.

That doesn’t mean she thinks the claims are accurate, however.

“I laughed at it and I thought the timing was very convenient it, like, came out given what was going on at the time on the show,” Batula said.

When Cohen asked for clarity about what was airing, she added: “The Loverboy work stuff.” (Season 7 of the Bravo show has documented Cooke and Carl Radke’s arguments over the latter’s role in the drink company as Radke thinks he deserved a raise and Cooke argued he didn’t do his job to begin with and alleged Lindsay Hubbard was in his “head” about his role at Loverboy. News broke last month that Radke no longer works for Cooke’s drink company.)

From the audience, Cooke, 40, noted that there “wasn’t a night” he was “not accounted for” during summer 2022. “It’s like you sleep on that tea for eight months and then you send it into DeuxMoi? Come on,” he said.

Batula and Cooke started hooking up before Summer House premiered in 2017 and she officially joined the cast during season 2 after making guest appearances. During season 3, the Traitors alum admitted that he cheated.

“A year ago, I was on a guys’ trip, I blacked out, and I woke up with a girl in my bed. I’ve never felt worse in my entire life,” he said on the March 2019 episode. “You mean so much to me, I don’t ever want to put you through what I put you through. I’m 110 percent in this. We’re in this together.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2021 that the duo wed in Batula’s parents’ backyard in her hometown of Hillsborough, New Jersey, following coronavirus pandemic-related delays.

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo, and is available next day on Peacock.