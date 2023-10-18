New York City is a happening town — and celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of its food scene.
In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us Weekly is diving into which New York hotspots are the most likely to attract celebrity clientele. First up: Laser Wolf in Brooklyn.
The restaurant, which is located in The Hoxton Hotel, is known for its open-fire skewer dishes. The set-menu format — which includes a meat skewer, a vegan mezze course with pita and hummus and brown-sugar soft serve dessert — has attracted the likes of Aniston, 54, and pal Jason Bateman over the years.
When it comes to Italian fare, Carbone can’t be missed. Everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lopez have been spotted at the upscale eatery, which is famous for its spicy rigatoni vodka pasta and Caesar salad that is prepared tableside.
Jenner, 27, called the Greenwich Village hotspot one of her favorite pasta establishments in December 2016 alongside Bar Pitti.
“My love for pasta knows no limits. Seriously, there’s nothing better than digging into a bowl of fresh, delicious spaghetti Bolognese,” she wrote via her app at the time. “In New York, Bar Pitti is such a classic spot. It’s the perfect place to sit outside on a summer night and enjoy the most delicious pasta.”
The Kardashians star has since widened her list of go-to Italian restaurants in NYC to include Bad Roman, which is a modern take on the European cuisine. Us recommends trying the “phones eat first” dessert, which is a cheesecake served in a hollowed-out lemon while trying to spot Jenner pals Justin and Hailey Bieber.
If you’re craving food from a Michelin-starred restaurant, look no further than Daniel. The French eatery has captivated celebrity clients including Julia Roberts and George Clooney for decades. Note: this high-end establishment never has less than seven courses for dinner and has a dress code.
Watch the exclusive video above for more celebrity-approved New York City dining experiences — including a favorite of Harry Styles and Drew Barrymore. Check back next week for another “VIP Scene” city guide.