The Kardashians are not just like Us when it comes to trying basic foods.

While members of the famous family, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, have become household names for documenting their ups and downs since their Keeping Up With the Kardashians days, it is their odd lack of food knowledge that has currently been captivating our attention.

During season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kendall made headlines when she cut a cucumber incorrectly on camera.

“Watching it back, I was like, ‘Why did I cut it like that?’” she recalled during a press event in June 2022. “I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.’”

Kendall subsequently blew off the ongoing criticism, saying in a season 4 episode, “By the way guys, I cut that cucumber safely. For anyone who says I can’t cut a cucumber, it was sliced. It was cut. People really think it is a diss now. You think that you are offending me? Because you are not. Who gives a s—t?”

She added: “If that’s the only bad thing you have to say about me then keep it going. That’s the last thing I will say about this f—king cucumber thing.”

It turns out that cucumber-gate was just the beginning. Scroll down for a guide to each food and drink item the Kardashians have seemingly never tried:

Cereal and Milk

Kylie revealed in 2018 that she tried cereal and milk together for the “first time,” which she called “life changing”

“I always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk,” the beauty mogul, who was 21 at the time, tweeted to her followers.

Chocolate

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon in 2019, Kendall alleged that she spent most of her life avoiding chocolate — until having her first taste while traveling one year prior.

“I had gotten off an 11-hour flight, and then was getting on a six-hour flight. We hadn’t taken off yet so they didn’t have the food out and the only thing I saw was, like, a baby Twix,” she recalled at the time. “And I was like, ‘You know what, I am desperate, I’m going to try this Twix.’ So I tried and I was like, ‘Jesus Christ, this is really good.’ It’s so good!”

Tortellini

While filming season 2 of The Kardashians, Kim surprised viewers while ordering pasta in Italy. “What is tortellini?” she asked a waiter in an episode, which aired in October 2022. “Maybe I’ll get that. Do you have anything that’s not spaghetti? Like, a penne or anything else? I’ll have penne.”

Beer

Both Kim and Khloé claimed during the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians that they weren’t familiar with beer. “I’ve never had a regular beer,” Khloé said before elaborating in a confessional. “I have had a beer but only in Jamaica. A Red Stripe — and I loved it. I’ve never had a Corona or I guess an American beer. Is Corona American? I have no idea.”

After asking if she needed to “put a lemon” into the beer, Khloé shared her thoughts on the taste, adding, “The beer is not bad.”

Kim also revealed she wasn’t familiar with beer. “I don’t think I will like it,” she noted. “Oh, it is kind of sweet! I’ve never had a beer.”

Olives and Martinis

During an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé invited her family for a martini night even though she never tried the drink. Kris, a known martini lover, came fully prepared with a sommelier.

“I’ve never had an olive in my life. To my first martini,” Khloé said before taking a first sip and being surprised by the amount of alcohol. “No wonder you are drunk all the time.”