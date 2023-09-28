Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian shocked not only their sisters — but also Us — when they revealed they’ve never tasted beer.

During The Kardashians season 4 premiere, which began streaming on Thursday, September 28, Khloé, 39, told Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner that she didn’t usually opt for the alcoholic beverage.

“I’ve never had a regular beer,” she said before elaborating in a confessional. “I have had a beer but only in Jamaica. A Red Stripe — and I loved it. I’ve never had a Corona or I guess an American beer. Is Corona American? I have no idea.”

After being corrected by production about Corona originating in Mexico, she continued to shock viewers with questions about the product. “Don’t you put a lemon in it?” she asked Kendall, 27, as she shared her thoughts on the taste. “The beer is not bad.”

Kim, 42, chimed in that she wasn’t familiar with beer either, adding, “I don’t think I will like it. … Oh, it is kind of sweet! I’ve never had a beer.”

This is not the first time that the famous family have raised eyebrows with their viral food moments. During season 3, Kris Jenner confirmed she wasn’t familiar with fast food prices when she handed Khloé several hundred dollar bills to pay for a group meal at In-N-Out.

“I don’t know how the f—k you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars,” the Good American cofounder said in the June episode. “My mom gave me $100 [to pay for cheeseburgers]. She tried to give me $300 — I don’t think she realized how much fast food restaurants are.”

As for Kim, she previously made the ultimate faux pas while ordering pasta in Italy. “What is tortellini?” she asked a waiter during season 2, which aired in October 2022. “Maybe I’ll get that. Do you have anything that’s not spaghetti? Like, a penne or anything else? I’ll have penne.”

Kendall has also received her fair share of commentary after she cut a cucumber incorrectly while filming the Hulu reality series. The model later admitted that she was just as confused by her approach as fans were when the episode aired.

“Watching it back, I was like, ‘Why did I cut it like that?’” she recalled during a press event in June 2022, one month after the season 1 moment made headlines. “I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.’”

According to Khloé, Kendall was actually upset by how the scene blew up on social media.

“She’s, like, not happy [about the video]. I feel so — I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair,'” Khloé said on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast at the time. “You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild looking toes, God bless. And you can’t cut a f–king cucumber. The world is good because … how can you be this f–king perfect? She has the perfect life. You can’t cut a f–king cucumber? Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She’ll really cry herself a river. Oh, my God. But I’m going to teach her.”

During Thursday’s episode, however, Kendall made it clear that she’s no longer affected by the conversation.

“By the way guys, I cut that cucumber safely. For anyone who says I can’t cut a cucumber, it was sliced. It was cut. People really think it is a diss now,” she noted. “You think that you are offending me? Because you are not. Who gives a s—t?”

Kendall concluded: “If that’s the only bad thing you have to say about me then keep it going. That’s the last thing I will say about this f—king cucumber thing.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.