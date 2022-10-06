Move over, Kendall Jenner. Kim Kardashian is the one raising eyebrows when it comes to food during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“What is tortellini?” the 41-year-old Hulu star asked while ordering dinner at a restaurant in Milan, Italy, during the Thursday, October 6, episode.

When the waiter noted the pasta is similar to a ravioli, Kim said, “Maybe I’ll get that.” She then ordered another dish.

“Do you have anything that’s not spaghetti? Like, a penne or anything else?” Kim asked. “I’ll have penne.”

In a confessional, the Skims founder, who typically opts for vegan options, opened up about her diet.

“Tonight, I have no restrictions for eating. I’m not sure if I’ve ever clarified this, but I’m what I think they call a flexitarian, which is, like, vegan sometimes and just not other times,” she explained. “So YOLO.”

This isn’t the first time that a food moment from The Kardashians has made headlines. During a May episode, it was revealed that Kendall, 26, didn’t know how to properly cut a cucumber, with fans declaring the moment “tragic.”

“Watching it back, I was like, ‘Why did I cut it like that?’” Kendall admitted during a press event one month later. “I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.’”

The family’s weight and diet has also been a frequent topic on the Hulu show. While the sisters expressed concerns that Khloé Kardashian was too skinny during the September 29 episode, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body after gaining weight following IVF treatments on Thursday’s installment.

“I am so into my thicker body. I looked up photos of my body when I was so skinny — it is cringey,” Kourtney said. “My weight — I used to go so much by weight — I used to be 95 pounds. Then 105 became my new normal weight. I am 115.”

The Poosh founder added that she feels supported by husband Travis Barker.

“Every day Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect.’ If I make one complaint he goes, ‘You’re perfect, you’re so fine and you have never been better.’ Now I am so into it,” she said. “Having a partner who is so supportive of me and is always complimenting me no matter what has helped me embrace the changes. Actually to the point where I love the changes.”

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.