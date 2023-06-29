Khloé Kardashian may still be in touch with reality, but Kris Jenner seemingly has lost the plot during a trip to In-N-Out.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, June 29, Khloé, 39, tried to surprise Kim, 42, with a girls’ trip to Las Vegas to see Usher in concert. However, bad weather forced the group to head back to Los Angeles where they chose to commemorate the Skims founder by visiting the famous fast food joint.

After everyone ordered, Kris, 67, handed over several hundred dollar bills to Khloé to pay for their food. “I don’t know how the f—k you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars,” the Good American cofounder told her mother.

Khloé told the cameras she was shocked that Kris didn’t know how much food at the restaurant would cost, adding, “My mom gave me $100 [to pay for cheeseburgers]. She tried to give me $300 — I don’t think she realized how much fast food restaurants are.”

The Hulu series has previously made headlines for viral food moments involving the famous family. During a season 2 episode, which aired in October 2022, Kim raised eyebrows when she ordered dinner at a restaurant in Milan, Italy.

“What is tortellini?” the aspiring attorney asked before the waiter compared the pasta to a ravioli. “Maybe I’ll get that. Do you have anything that’s not spaghetti? Like, a penne or anything else? I’ll have penne.”

In a confessional, Kim said she chooses not to commit herself to a specific diet. “Tonight, I have no restrictions for eating. I’m not sure if I’ve ever clarified this, but I’m what I think they call a flexitarian, which is, like, vegan sometimes and just not other times,” she added. “So YOLO.”

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner found herself the topic of conversation after a May 2022 episode showed she didn’t know how to properly cut a cucumber.

“Watching it back, I was like, ‘Why did I cut it like that?’” the model, 27, recalled during a press event one month later. “I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.’”

At the time, Khloé revealed that Kendall was upset by the viral moment.

“She’s, like, not happy [about the video]. I feel so — I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair,'” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild looking toes, God bless. And you can’t cut a f–king cucumber. The world is good because … how can you be this f–king perfect? She has the perfect life.”

Khloé continued: “You can’t cut a f–king cucumber? Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She’ll really cry herself a river. Oh, my God. But I’m going to teach her.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.