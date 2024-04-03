Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to heat up the California desert later this month at Coachella, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers,” the insider says. (Both Del Rey, 38, and Antonoff, 40, are close friends and collaborators of Swift.)

Swift and Kelce will be “renting a house in the area” for one of the two festival weekends, the source adds. The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival runs back-to-back weekends April 12-14 and 19-21.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is currently in the off season from the NFL, is expected to stay with Swift until late April, the insider tells Us. A second source says that Kelce will be shooting a commercial in Los Angeles the weekend of April 12, which is keeping him close to Swift.

“Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him,” a third source says. “[But] she wants him to be conscious of his schedule. The only issue is making sure they can see each other.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

The couple, who began dating in summer 2023, have been together nonstop since Swift completed her Eras Tour shows in Singapore in early March. Prior to that, Kelce joined Swift in both Australia and Singapore to support her after she flew to Las Vegas in February to cheer him on in the Super Bowl. (The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.)

Swift is enjoying a two-month hiatus from touring before resuming her Eras Tour in May with dates in Paris before jetting off all around Europe. Kelce, meanwhile, will have to return to Kansas City in July for training camp.

Until then, he plans to join Swift on tour as much as possible. “I gotta go support,” Kelce told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 2, teasing that London or Paris might be on his list.

Related: Everything to Know About 2024’s Music Festivals: Coachella and More The new year is still young, but the calendar is already full of music festivals showcasing artists of all genres — and drawing in the biggest celebs. Festival season is usually characterized by surprise collaborations, major fashion moments and controversy, and 2024 will likely be no different. From Boston to L.A., dozens of different events […]

No matter what comes next for Swift and Kelce, they seem excited to tackle it together. “They’re having so much fun and enjoying things,” the third insider explains, while the second source adds that their relationship is “very serious” and has the singer and the athlete “thinking of next steps.”

For more on Swift and Kelce’s romance watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.