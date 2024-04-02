Travis Kelce is a born showman, but even he knows he can’t compete with girlfriend Taylor Swift when it comes to stage presence.

Ahead of his second-annual Kelce Jam in Kansas City, Kansas, Kelce, 34, revealed that he did get a few tips about putting on a live event from Swift, also 34.

“Don’t try and be Taylor, that’s what I learned,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, April 2. “Yeah, she’s on a whole other stratosphere.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

“She’s the best at what she does for a reason,” Kelce explained. “It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does. And that’s the beauty of it.”

The athlete, who has attended Swift’s shows in KC, Australia and Singapore, noted that the Grammy winner is in a league of her own.

“I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up,” Kelce continued. “I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that.”

He noted that Swift’s nearly four-hour concert, which starts back up in May in Paris, is “impressive.”

Kelce, meanwhile, launched the inaugural Kelce Jam last year in Kansas City, bringing in 20,000 concertgoers. During the event, which was headlined by Rick Ross and Machine Gun Kelly, Kelce took the stage to sing with Kelly.

When Kelce Jam takes over the city again on May 18, Kelce played coy about the possibility of a repeat performance with new headliners Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.

“I don’t know about performing,” he told the outlet. “I’m going to leave that up to the professionals, but you’ll see me up there with the mic having some fun and trying to keep the crowd hype, and everybody excited for the next act.”

Kelce confessed: “I can’t help myself, man. Once I got a mic in my hand, you never know what I’ll do.”

Although Kelce has taken notes from Swift about her stage presence, he will be riding solo when Kelce Jam takes place. Swift will be across the world performing in Stockholm, Sweden, as part of the European leg of her Eras Tour the same day the Kansas City event takes place.

The couple, who began dating in summer 2023, are currently soaking up every moment together before their schedules pull them apart.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March after Swift concluded shows in the U.S., South America, Mexico, Australia and Asia. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed. They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

During Swift’s two-month hiatus, she has been spotted with Kelce in Los Angeles and The Bahamas. Most recently, the pair reportedly flew to Pennsylvania to celebrate Easter with Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Swift and Travis’ Cadillac Escalade was seen arriving at Jason, 36, and Kylie’s home in Philadelphia on Saturday, March 30, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The couple reportedly flew back to L.A. on Monday, April 1.

Kelce Jam will take place on Saturday, May 18, at The Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5, but fans can register online at KelceJam.com for pre-sale information.