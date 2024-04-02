Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Easter weekend appeared to be a very special family affair.

The Grammy winner, 34, and Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, traveled from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania on March 30 to celebrate the holiday, the Daily Mail reported.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Swift and Kelce’s Cadillac Escalade was spotted arriving in the driveway of Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce’s home, which is located in an upscale Philadelphia suburb.

According to the outlet, the Easter gathering became an opportunity for Swift to meet Travis’ nieces including Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and baby Bennie for the very first time.

The couple reportedly flew back to the west coast on Monday, April 1, and landed at an airport in Burbank, California.

Although Swift and Travis are staying mum on how they celebrated Easter, Taylor Nation marked the holiday weekend with a special throwback clip.

The video featured Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, holding her daughter when she was dressed as a bunny. The clip was dated March 14, 1990, which would’ve marked Taylor’s first Easter season.

“Dropping easter eggs since 1989,” Taylor Nation wrote via Instagram on March 31. “What’s your favorite that you’ve found through the eras?”

Taylor and Travis’ latest trip comes after the duo enjoyed a romantic vacation to the Bahamas last month.

The twosome tried to stay off the radar during their trip by visiting a remote island “where there aren’t many people so they can have privacy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The insider added, “They took a romantic getaway to get away from it all.”

Before that, the duo enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, where an eyewitness told Us they “hardly took their eyes off each other.”

While the couple may appear to have a jam-packed schedule, both Taylor and Travis are trying to soak up plenty of quality time together before their careers pick up again.

Travis is currently enjoying the off-season of the NFL while Taylor is savoring a break from her Eras world tour.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source previously told Us. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The insider added that Taylor and Travis needed “a break from the buzz of their careers” and have been “spending quality time together and with friends and family.”