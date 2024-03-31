Taylor Swift Wears Bunny Outfit in Throwback Video With Her Mom

A sweet throwback clip treated fans to a glimpse of Taylor Swift in her Easter era.

“Dropping easter eggs since 1989,” Swift’s management team, known as Taylor Nation, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 31. “What’s your favorite that you’ve found through the eras? 🐰🥚.”

In the video, Andrea Swift held a baby Taylor, now 34, in her arms. The pop star donned a bunny outfit — equipped with ears — and lifted one arm to wave at the camera. The clip was dated March 14, 1990, which would’ve marked Taylor’s first Easter season.

Throughout her career, Taylor has been known to drop hints in music videos, song lyrics, clothing choices and more for her fans. Some Swifties couldn’t help but point out that Sunday’s Taylor Nation post itself could be a clue.

“This seems like a normal post to celebrate easter…yet I feel like there are DEFINITELY easter eggs in this post…idk,” one user wrote, while another added, “TAYLOR? Is this an easter egg? March 14? What does it mean?”

During a November 2021 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor explained that she began dropping “cryptic clues” in her music when she was putting together her first album.

“I wanted to do something that incentivized fans to read the lyrics because my lyrics are what I’m most proud of of everything that I do, every aspect of my job, so I really wanted people to read the lyrics,” she said.

Taylor noted that she initially had all lower-case lettered lyrics except for some capital letters. If fans circled the capital letters and wrote them down, it would spell out a secret code — but then she joked that the Easter eggs “got out of control.”

“All I started thinking of was how do I hint at things? Like, how far is too far in advance? Can I hint at something three years in advance? Can I even plan things out that far? I think I’m gonna try to do it,” Taylor said.

Taylor recently shocked fans when she announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, but she seemingly left some Easter eggs along the way. In a December 2023 WSJ cover story, Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made a subtle reference to poetry.

“What a miracle, he says, the way Taylor Swift can turn life into poetry,” the outlet reported. Kelce added, “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f–king mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”