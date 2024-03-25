Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had quite a romantic outing at Nobu in Malibu.

“Taylor was laughing a lot and Travis was telling stories, they hardly took their eyes off each other,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. “She couldn’t stop smiling, they seemed very comfortable with each other, they were very close. They leaned into each other the whole time while they were talking.”

The source called Kelce, 34, a “total gentleman” for holding Swift’s hand and leading her through the restaurant on Sunday, March 24.

“They had a table on the outside patio which overlooked the ocean,” the eyewitness added. “It’s really romantic.”

Kelce and Swift, also 34, ordered “a few dishes” and shared them together, including the lobster salad and a couple sushi rolls. The source noted that celebrities tend to opt for the private dining room, but Kelce and Swift “insisted on sitting in the main dining floor with all the other guests.”

“It was obvious that other guests and staff recognized them, but nobody bothered them throughout their meal,” the insider added.

The pair arrived with a couple of bodyguards who sat at a nearby table, the eyewitness said.

Swift and Kelce’s lunch outing comes after Us confirmed earlier this month that the couple were enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The insider added that Swift and Kelce needed “a break from the buzz of their careers” and have been “spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

Before Kelce returned to California, he made a pit stop in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. “My two older grandgirls, who happen to be Swifties … got to meet this guy today —when he randomly walked into the Valley View Yours Truly for lunch! They were thrilled,” an X user wrote on Saturday, March 23, in a since-deleted message and pic with Kelce. “Said you couldn’t be nicer @tkelce — welcome back to CLE!”

Since Swift and Kelce began dating last year, they have been supporting each other in their professional endeavors. Swift made several appearances to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at NFL games, including in Las Vegas for his Super Bowl LVIII win. Kelce, for his part, has also traveled to several of Swift’s Eras Tour shows, including recent international stops in Australia and Singapore.

When Swift spoke about their romance for the first time in December 2023, she couldn’t help but gush over their continued support of each other.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”