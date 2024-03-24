Travis Kelce is back in the Heights, where he was spotted shortly after vacationing in the Bahamas with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Multiple social media users met Kelce, 34, on Saturday, March 23, while out in Cleveland, Ohio, sharing their snaps afterward.

“My two older grandgirls, who happen to be Swifties … got to meet this guy today —when he randomly walked into the Valley View Yours Truly for lunch! They were thrilled,” an X user wrote on Saturday in a since-deleted message and photo with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. “Said you couldn’t be nicer @tkelce — welcome back to CLE!”

Other fans noticed Kelce around town shortly after a local dance competition before the NFL star visited a local restaurant. Pizzeria Geraci’s Slice Shop shared a snap of Kelce on Saturday. (Kelce hails from Cleveland, which even inspired the name of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.)

“When NFL star and Heights legend @killatrav swings by Geraci’s Slice Shop, you know it’s going to be a touchdown-worthy slice,” Geraci’s wrote in an Instagram caption. “Next time bring Taylor 😉 🏈🍕.”

Travis has been dating Swift, 34, since summer 2023 following a missed connection at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. Once they eventually started talking, Travis and Swift privately dated for two months. The pair then took their romance to the next level in September 2023 when she went to her first Chiefs game, sitting in a private box with Travis’ mother.

The 14-time Grammy winner continued to support Travis throughout the NFL season, culminating in February’s Super Bowl LVIII. He then returned the favor, showing up at several of her international Eras shows in Australia and Singapore. As Swift took a hiatus from performing, she and Travis got in some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Swift and Travis jetted off to the Bahamas for a low-key getaway. Before their Caribbean jaunt, they were “nesting” at her home in Los Angeles.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us in March. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

According to the insider, Swift and Travis have enjoyed having “a break from the buzz of their careers” and “spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

Travis, who primarily lives in KC, has recently been recording episodes of his “New Heights” podcast from the City of Angels. He and brother Jason, who recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles, will host a live version of their show in Cleveland on April 11.