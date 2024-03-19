Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spending their respective time off in The Bahamas, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple were spotted on their island getaway on Monday, March 18, per photos shared via gossip blog Deux Moi. Swift and Kelce, both 34, were snapped while on a stroll in the harbor.

Days before their tropical trip, Swift and Kelce spent some quality time in Los Angeles. Us confirmed the pair were spotted at the Bird Street Club, private club in West Hollywood, on Saturday March 16, and mingled with Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay.

Earlier this month, a second source exclusively told Us that Kelce and Swift were recuperating from their busy schedules on the West Coast. Kelce finished his football season by winning Super Bowl LVIII in February. Swift, for her part, has been jet-setting around the world as she took her Eras Tour overseas.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the insider said. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The source added that the twosome are enjoying “a break from the buzz of their careers” and “intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023 and made things official that September when the Grammy winner publicly attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game. The duo first connected after the tight end attempted to give the singer his phone number via a friendship bracelet during the Kansas City stop on her The Eras Tour.

Since Kelce and Swift got together, they both have supported each other in their respective fields. Swift became a staple in the Kansas City Chiefs suite rooting on Kelce with his friends and family. Kelce has also gone to five of Swift’s concerts during her world tour.

In addition to touring and releasing her concert film, Swift also has been working on new music. Swift is dropping her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” Swift told fans of the upcoming release, which is speculated to be about her breakup with boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn, at a February concert. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

An additional source teased to Us that Swift has already been inspired by Kelce.

“Taylor has already written songs about Travis,” the insider told Us last month. “She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”