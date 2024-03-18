Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took their romance to a private club in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to a new report.

Page Six reports that the couple were spotted at the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on Saturday, March 16, mingling with Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife, Willow Bay. The outlet notes that Swift and Kelce, both 34, dined with another unidentified couple at the club, which has hosted A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet in the past.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Swift and Kelce were spending time on the West Coast amid her hiatus from The Eras Tour. A source told Us that the pair are enjoying “a break from the buzz of their careers” as the tight end is fresh off winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last month and the musician doesn’t have to hit the road again until May.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the insider said. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The source added that the duo “intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” which includes “small, intimate gatherings” at home and private outings.

“They don’t want to spend too much time apart,” the source told Us.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023, going public that September. The twosome first connected after the athlete attempted to give the singer his phone number via a friendship bracelet when The Eras Tour hit Kansas City. Kelce has since attended five concerts throughout Swift’s sold-out world tour — and become her muse.

“Taylor has already written songs about Travis ,” a separate source told Us last month. “She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

Swift is gearing up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” Swift told fans of the upcoming release, speculated to be about her split from ex Joe Alwyn, at a February concert. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

While Swift is expected to resume The Eras Tour in Paris on May 9, Kelce will continue to record his weekly “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, during the NFL offseason. The siblings will tape the show live from University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium on April 11.