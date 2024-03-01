Taylor Swift Has Already Written Love Songs About Travis Kelce

When Taylor Swift falls in love, it’s written all over her face — and in her songs.

“Taylor has already written songs about Travis [Kelce],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

According to the insider, Swift’s songs are “very personal” but devoted fans might not get to hear them.

“She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special,” the source adds. “Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Swift and Kelce, both 34, have been dating since summer 2023, making their public debut at one of his Kansas City Chiefs games that September. As the pair’s romance heated up, Swift continued attending Kelce’s football games throughout the 2023-2024 season, which culminated in Super Bowl LVIII last month.

Kelce and his Chiefs teammates won their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy in February at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Swift watched from a private box alongside her family, Kelce’s family and several of her close friends. After the game, she went on to the field to celebrate with her boyfriend.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Spoke About Taylor Swift at Super Bowl Press Events While most NFL press conferences are about football, Travis Kelce has fielded quite a few questions about girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Kelce, 34, will hit the field in Las Vegas with the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. While […]

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Kelce gushed in postgame footage shared by The CW’s Inside the NFL. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.”

Swift performed multiple Eras Tour concerts in Japan days before the big game. She traveled to the Super Bowl on her day off before resuming her tour abroad in Australia. Kelce went to see one of her shows in Sydney, sitting in the VIP tent with Swift’s father, Scott, and passing out Swift-themed guitar picks to other concertgoers.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

While Kelce left Australia the next day to attend a pal’s bachelor party in Las Vegas, a second source previously confirmed to Us that he plans to catch even more shows during the NFL offseason.

Swift is also looking forward to future milestones with Kelce when her Eras Tour wraps later this year.

“Taylor can’t wait until her tour is over so she can spend more time with him,” the first insider says, adding that Swift and Kelce are “madly in love.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson