Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back in Los Angeles — and all smiles on a lunch date in Malibu.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, held hands as they left Nobu on Sunday, March 24, after their lunch date. According to photos obtained by Us Weekly and footage posted by fans on social media, the couple chatted and appeared to be in good spirits at the L.A. hotspot.

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that Kelce and Swift were enjoying a much-needed vacation in the Bahamas.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The insider said Swift and Travis needed “a break from the buzz of their careers” and “spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

Before returning to California, Kelce made a stop in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Multiple fans shared highlights from their run-ins with the professional athlete over the weekend.

“My two older grandgirls, who happen to be Swifties … got to meet this guy today —when he randomly walked into the Valley View Yours Truly for lunch! They were thrilled,” an X user wrote on Saturday, March 23, in a since-deleted message and photo with Kelce. “Said you couldn’t be nicer @tkelce — welcome back to CLE!”

Swift and Travis quietly started dating last summer after he publicly revealed his crush on Swift following her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. Two months later, the singer began regularly cheering the Chiefs tight end on from the stands.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said on a September 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

Months later, Swift spoke about the romance for the first time.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview in December 2023. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift was there in the stands — or more specifically in a private suite — with Kelce’s family when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime at the Super Bowl last month. Kelce has also supported Swift by joining her at several of her Eras Tour shows. He was even photographed spending time with Swift in Australia during the international leg of the trip.