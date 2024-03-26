Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did not make gym members wait for hours as they finished a workout.

DOGPOUND Gym released a statement to Us Weekly about the false report on Tuesday, March 26. “At DOGPOUND, we value our members’ experience and have never had anyone wait outside for 2 hours,” the company shared. “The narrative running in the media today does not accurately reflect the circumstances. We respect the privacy of our clients and have no other comments to share.”

The establishment made headlines on Tuesday when an eyewitness told the Daily Mail that gym members waited “outside for two hours until” Swift and Kelce, both 34, were finished with their training session. The outlet showed a photo of people standing outside the front door, which Us learned was not actually true.

A source exclusively told Us that the couple arrived together through “a private entrance,” adding, “The facility allows celebs to pull their cars through the side garage and enter with privacy. They had the gym to themselves.”

Swift has often visited the gym to work with Kirk Myers — both in Los Angeles and New York City.

“He has helped her get in shape for her tour. They have been working together for many years,” the insider noted. “Travis did his own type of workout yesterday.”

The pair prioritized “different strength training methods” while working out. According to the insider, Swift was “smiling and seemed really happy” while at the facility with her boyfriend.

“They were having fun being in the gym together. They were in there for over an hour and were both in great moods,” the source added. “They like doing mundane, everyday activities together. Both of them are on the same page about fitness during their downtime in between work.”

Swift and Kelce, who started dating last year, have been spending time together while they are both on break. The singer is between shows on the international leg of her Eras Tour. Kelce, meanwhile, recently celebrated a career win when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime at the Super Bowl last month.

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the duo jetted off to the Bahamas for a vacation.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a second source shared with Us. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The insider said Swift and Travis needed “a break from the buzz of their careers” and “spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

Kelce made a brief stop to his hometown of Cleveland before returning to Los Angeles with Swift by his side. Us obtained photos on Monday, March 25, of Kelce and Swift enjoying lunch at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, before leaving the establishment as they held hands.

With reporting by Amanda Williams