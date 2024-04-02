Travis Kelce is hosting the second annual Kelce Jam festival with a star-studded lineup of musicians.

The 2024 event, which takes place on May 18 at The Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, will be headlined by Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2Chainz. The festival, presented by Jim Beam, will also feature local restaurant pop-ups and interactive activations.

The seven-hour extravaganza is expected to draw thousands to Kansas City, but fans who are unable to make the trip can still catch every action-packed moment. Takis is partnering with Kelce Jam to livestream the festival across the globe via Kelce and the event’s official social media pages.

“Kansas City, Kelce Jam is back baby!” the NFL pro, 34, noted in a statement, per a press release. “I’m excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City. Last year you exceeded my expectations when over 20,000 fans showed up in the rain to ‘fight for your right to party,’ and this year promises to be even more over the top as we welcome Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2Chainz to the stage!”

While Kelce handpicked the lineup himself, his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is not expected to attend the fun-filled festival. The pop star, also 34, resumes the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in May and will be performing in Stockholm on the same day as the Kelce Jam.

Kelce was inspired by fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s Gronk Beach celebration when he created Kelce Jam. “I want to throw a big party knowing that the draft is coming to Kansas City,” the Kansas City Chiefs athlete told ESPN ahead of the 2023 festivities. “It’s a special event for the city to host. … I’m going to need Kansas City to come out and be electric with me.”

The inaugural event took place during NFL Draft weekend in April 2023. This year’s festival will continue celebrating the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl victories. (Kelce and his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the championship in February following their win over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.)

Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury and more artists rounded out the first-ever Kelce Jam lineup. Kelce and Kelly, 33, have been friends for several years as they both have roots in Ohio.

“[I’ve] been following his success from the start of his career,” Kelce gushed to Billboard in 2023. “It’s been amazing to see a hometown hero selling out stadiums. So for me, MGK was a no-brainer, and I personally drafted some of my favorite artists in the world alongside him.”

Tickets for the 2024 Kelce Jam start at $49.99. The Cash App Card Holder Presale kicks off Thursday, April 4, at 10 a.m. CT followed by the festival presale on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can register online at KelceJam.com ahead of Friday’s presale.