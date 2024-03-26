Forget Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and NYC’s Punk Island — the hottest festival of 2024 is Kelce Jam.

Travis Kelce is bringing back “Kelce Jam” to his adoptive home of Kansas City. Following the Kansas City Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowls, Travis, 34, figured he would do the same with his namesake music and food festival.

“KC, are you ready to run it back and fight for your right to party?” asks Travis in a statement on the website for the 2024 Kelce Jam. “Let’s keep the championship energy going all year long with the return of the city’s biggest festival – Kelce Jam. Just wait ‘til you see what I got in store for you this year and which of my homies will be performing.”

Though the party is for Kansas City Chiefs fans, anyone can enjoy the best of the city’s food and culture during this giant bash. Will Travis’s brother, Jason Kelce, kick off his retirement by ditching his shirt while partying? Will Travis’ sweetheart, Taylor Swift, make a surprise appearance? Who exactly is playing Kelce Fest, anyway?

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Scroll on for more info.

What Is Kelce Jam?

Created and hosted by Travis Kelce, the eponymous “jam” is a celebration involving Kansas City’s best food and drink, interactive experiences and musical performances — giving a big musical festival experience with a hometown vibe.

Kelce Jam will be a “20,000+ person musical festival” that will also be “the perfect way for all [of the] Chiefs Kingdom to continue celebrating their 2024 Super Bowl Victory.”

Kelce cited Rob Gronkowski and his Gronk Beach celebration as the inspiration for Kelce Jam.

“I took note from what Gronk did last year,” Kelce told ESPN in 2023 ahead of the first Kelce Jam. “I want to throw a big party knowing that the draft is coming to Kansas City. It’s a special event for the city to host. … I’m going to need Kansas City to come out and be electric with me.”

When Is Kelce Jam?

Kelce Jam 2024 takes place on Saturday, May 18.

The first Kelce Jam took place on April 28, 2023, during that year’s NFL Draft Weekend (since Kansas City hosted the football selection extravaganza). However, the 2024 draft is happening from April 25 to 27 in Detroit, Michigan.

Kelce Jam has seemingly opted for warmer weather, taking place one week before Memorial Day Weekend.

Where Is Kelce Jam?

Kelce Jam 2024 will take place at the Azura Amphitheater, which is “just 15 minutes from KC City Center,” per the website, at 633 N 130TH St, Bonner Springs, Kansas, 66012.

There is paid parking for travelers driving in. All concession stands are cashless; only credit/debit cards will be accepted. As to what you can and cannot bring into the Amphitheater, click here for all the details.

Who Is Playing Kelce Jam?

As of March 26, the lineup for Kelce Jam has yet to be released.

The 2023 edition of Kelce Jam featured Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, DJ duo Loud Luxury and Kansas City hometown hero and rap legend Tech N9ne.

Kelce included MGK in the first Kelce Jam since the rap/rocker grew up down the street from him in Cleveland.

“[I’ve] been following his success from the start of his career,” Kelce told Billboard in 2023. “It’s been amazing to see a hometown hero selling out stadiums. So for me, MGK was a no-brainer and I personally drafted some of my favorite artists in the world alongside him.”

Related: Everything to Know About 2024’s Music Festivals: Coachella and More The new year is still young, but the calendar is already full of music festivals showcasing artists of all genres — and drawing in the biggest celebs. Festival season is usually characterized by surprise collaborations, major fashion moments and controversy, and 2024 will likely be no different. From Boston to L.A., dozens of different events […]

Will Taylor Swift Be There?

No.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day TurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Swift begins the European leg of her Eras Tour at the start of May. While Swift was able to travel from Japan to Las Vegas and watch her boyfriend win Super Bowl LVIII, there will be no time zone shenanigans helping her make Kelce Jam.

Swift will perform the second of three nights at Stockholm’s Friends Arena, playing to a packed house of Swedish Swifties. Swift will spend the summer in Europe before taking September and October off. She’ll finish the Eras Tour with dates in Toronto and Vancouver (in November and December, respectively.)

There’s always Kelce Jam 2025, Swifties!