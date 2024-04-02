Sorry Swifties but Taylor Swift will not be making an appearance at Travis Kelce’s Kelce Jam.

Kelce Jam is set to take place at The Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City on Saturday, May 18, which is the same day that Swift, 34, will be performing in Stockholm, Sweden, for her Eras Tour.

Instead, the second annual music festival hosted by Kelce, also 34, will feature artists like Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2Chainz.

“Kansas City, Kelce Jam is back baby!” Kelce said in a statement, per a press release. “I’m excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City. Last year you exceeded my expectations when over 20,000 fans showed up in the rain to ‘fight for your right to party,’ and this year promises to be even more over the top as we welcome Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2Chainz to the stage!”

Related: Everything to Know About Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Music Festival ‘Kelce Jam’ Kyle Rivas/Getty Images Forget Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and NYC’s Punk Island — the hottest festival of 2024 is Kelce Jam. Travis Kelce is bringing back “Kelce Jam” to his adoptive home of Kansas City. Following the Kansas City Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowls, Travis, 34, figured he would do the same with his namesake music […]

While Swift seemingly won’t be in attendance at Kelce Jam, she and Kelce have spent quality time together during her Eras Tour hiatus.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The insider noted that Kelce and Swift are taking “a break from the buzz of their careers,” adding, “They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

Swift and Kelce have continually been there for one another since going public with their relationship in September 2023. Swift went to a total of 13 NFL games this season, including Super Bowl LVIII in February. Kelce, for his part, has shown up for his girlfriend at several of her Eras Tour shows, including recent international stops in Australia and Singapore.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

When Swift first spoke about their romance in December 2023, she couldn’t help but gush over their support for one another’s professional endeavors.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”