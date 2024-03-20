Taylor Swift is a mastermind, there’s no question about it. But the singer might just be able to tell the future as well. Us Weekly is here to suggest that tons of Swift’s song lyrics over the years have pointed to — or shall we say manifested — her relationship with Travis Kelce.

As the story goes, Kelce saw Swift’s Eras Tour concert in July 2023 and discussed the show with his brother on their “New Heights” podcast. By September of that year, Swift and Kelce were Hollywood’s biggest power couple.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift recalled during her TIME magazine interview in December 2023, noting that they “started hanging out right after that.”

While their relationship has captured the zeitgeist since its inception, Swift and Kelce spent the beginning of their whirlwind romance out of the public eye.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told TIME. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Since that fateful Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, both Swift and Kelce have been supporting each other publicly. While she attended 13 of his NFL games in the 2023-2024 season (including Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won), he’s been spotted at various Eras Tour shows overseas.

Not to mention, Swift has “already written” multiple “very personal” love songs about her man.

“She’s written at least two songs,” a source told Us Weekly in March 2024. “They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

While these songs remain to be seen, Swift has an expansive discography which features some nods to her current romance. Keep scrolling to see which of Swift’s songs might have manifested her relationship with Kelce:

‘Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)’

The Lyric: “And I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Kelce is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, and the number on his jersey is 87. Swift just might have predicted her romance with Kelce in this 2009 song.

‘Fifteen’

The Lyric: “But in your life, you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team”

The Travis Kelce Connection: It can be argued that Swift has already done things greater than dating a boy on a football team — but she did seem to know that she would, indeed, be in a relationship with a football player at one point.

‘You Belong With Me’

The Lyric: “But she wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts / She’s Cheer Captain and I’m on the bleachers”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Less of a lyrics thing and more of a music video one. “You Belong With Me” is chock-full of references to a sports star and his untraditional girlfriend. Swift might be sitting on the bleachers, but she’s making tons of headlines doing so.

‘SuperStar’

The Lyric: “When my world wakes up today / You’ll be in another town / And I knew when I saw your face / I’d be counting down the ways to see you / You smile that beautiful smile and all the girls in the front row scream your name”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Kelce and Swift were constantly waking up in different cities at the beginning of their relationship because of his NFL game schedule and her Eras Tour dates. Kelce having said beautiful smile is subjective but women definitely scream his name.

‘Long Live’

The Lyric: “We are the kings and the queens / You traded your baseball cap for a crown / When they gave us our trophies / And we held them up for our town”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Kelce did win Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024 when they were dating, and he did hold up the trophy for Kansas City.

‘Ours’

The Lyric: “And it’s not theirs to speculate if it’s wrong and / Your hands are tough, but they are where mine belong”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Social media is abuzz with discussion of Kelce and Swift’s romance, some wondering if he’s The One for the singer. Some Swifties are sold on their relationship while others have their opinion about it being wrong.

‘Red’

The Lyric: “But loving him was red”

The Travis Kelce Connection: This one seems obvious as the color of the Kansas City Chiefs uniforms are red.

‘Stay Stay Stay’

The Lyric: “That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Again, obvious. Did she know that her future man would often be entering rooms wearing football helmets?

‘End Game’

The Lyric: “I wanna be your end game / I wanna be your first string / I wanna be your A-Team”

The Travis Kelce Connection: “End Game” is full of football references that could pertain to Kelce — he’s a first string tight end, for one.

‘The 1’

The Lyric: “Rosé flowing with your chosen family”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Kelce’s “chosen family” has since become Swift’s as she’s often seen spotted hanging out (and drinking) with his friends while attending Chiefs games.

‘Willow’

The Lyric: “Like you were a trophy or a champion ring”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Kelce has, in fact, won multiple of both items.

‘Gold Rush’

The Lyric: “I see me padding across your wooden floors / With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Yes, Swift is a Philadelphia native, but it seems like quite the coincidence that Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

‘The Archer’

The Lyric: “I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Kelce famously makes an archer shooting an arrow motion with his hands while celebrating Chiefs wins — Swift has did the same while singing this song on tour.

‘You’re On Your Own Kid’

The Lyric: “So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Kelce’s first connection to Swift was the statement he made wishing to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

‘Mastermind’

The Lyric: “And the first night that you saw me / Nothing was gonna stop me / I laid the groundwork, and then / Just like clockwork / The dominoes cascaded in a line /What if I told you I’m a mastermind? / And now you’re mine”

The Travis Kelce Connection: Seems like everything worked out how she planned it in terms of meeting the perfect guy.