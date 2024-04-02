Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have officially reunited in Los Angeles.

Travis, 34, coming off his vacation with girlfriend Taylor Swift, was photographed getting dinner in L.A. with his older brother, Jason, 36, according to photos obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, April 2.

The brothers kept it casual for their outing, where they were joined by Travis’ business manager, Aaron Eanes. Travis opted for a green sweater paired with gray sweatpants and sneakers. Jason had on a gray sweatshirt, black pants and flip-flops.

Days prior to his L.A. trip, Travis made headlines for his romantic getaway to the Bahamas with Swift, 34. Us confirmed on March 18 that the couple decided to travel to the island during their off time. The two were also photographed packing on the PDA in the ocean at one point during their vacation.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source told Us in early March. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The insider went on to say that Swift and Travis needed “a break from the buzz of their careers” and decided to spend some “quality time together and with friends and family.”

Kelce’s is currently enjoying the NFL off-season while Swift doesn’t continue her Eras Tour shows until next month.

Following their island getaway, Travis briefly returned to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, on March 23 before jetting off to L.A., where he met up with Swift once again.

The couple held hands during a lunch date at Nobu in Malibu on March 24. Photos obtained by Us at the time showed the duo looking happier than ever as they chatted while enjoying a meal at the famed restaurant.

Travis and Swift have been making headlines with their relationship since going public in September 2023. Since they started dating, the pair has proved they have no qualms supporting each other publicly. Swift attended 13 NFL games throughout the 2023-2024 season, including the Super Bowl earlier this year in which Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won. Kelce, for his part, has been spotted at various Eras Tour shows overseas.

Swift has spoken candidly about supporting her man while addressing how much screen time the NFL devotes to her — and how she doesn’t care who has anything to say about it.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” the singer said during her December 2023 TIME interview. “I’m just there to support Travis [Kelce]. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”