Suki Waterhouse is having a big year, from welcoming her first baby with Robert Pattinson to performing at Coachella.

Waterhouse, 32, is scheduled to play at the annual music and arts festival in Indio, California, on April 12 and April 19. The show will mark Waterhouse’s first live performance since she quietly gave birth to her and Pattinson’s first baby.

Waterhouse and Pattinson, 37, who began dating in 2018, were spotted walking in Los Angeles in photos published by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, March 26. Pattinson pushed a stroller during the outing.

The family stroll came after Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in November 2023 at Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” the Daisy Jones & the Six actress said on stage, gesturing to her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Two months later, Waterhouse proved that pregnancy and motherhood wouldn’t slow her down when Coachella announced its 2024 lineup.

“Losing my mind a bit over this 🤯 see you in april @coachella !!!” she wrote via X alongside a poster listing this year’s Coachella acts. In addition to Waterhouse, artists including Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, Ice Spice, Grimes, Doja Cat and Reneé Rapp are slated to take the stage.

While Waterhouse has a lot on her plate between parenting a newborn and prepping for the highly anticipated music festival, she’s had plenty of support from Pattinson.

“[Robert has] been loving taking care of Suki,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023, adding that the actor was “nervous about becoming a dad.”

While the couple have kept a low profile throughout their relationship, Waterhouse took a moment to gush about Pattinson during a February 2023 interview with The Sunday Times.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious,” she said. “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

The pair sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when Waterhouse was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, and People subsequently reported that they were engaged.

While the twosome have yet to publicly address their recent life updates, Waterhouse shared several snaps of her baby bump via Instagram last month.

“It’s* done (the album!!),” she wrote alongside photos of her playing guitar and holding a microphone with her stomach exposed.

Waterhouse previously released her debut single, “Brutally,” in 2016, which she followed up with the song “Good Looking” in 2017. Her first album, I Can’t Let Go, was released in 2022.