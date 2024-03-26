Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Baby With Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse has given birth to her and Robert Pattinson‘s first baby.
The couple were spotted out for a walk in Los Angeles in photos published by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, March 26. Pattinson, 37, pushed a stroller while wearing a sweatshirt with the hood pulled up. Waterhouse, 32, walked by his side. She donned a long black trench coat and sunglasses paired with a baseball hat. (Us Weekly has reached out for comment.)
In November 2023, Waterhouse announced her pregnancy at Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said on stage while gesturing toward her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”
At the time, Waterhouse wore a short, sparkly dress that hugged her midsection.
Soon after news broke of Waterhouse’s pregnancy, a source exclusively told Us that she and Pattinson were ready for the next chapter in their relationship. “They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family,” the insider told Us. “Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”
Waterhouse was “so excited to make the announcement during her performance” at the music festival, the source added, noting, “She was ecstatic over the response from the crowd. Suki and Rob couldn’t be more thrilled and they feel beyond blessed.”
Us confirmed in August 2018 that Waterhouse and Pattinson had been “dating for months” following his split from FKA Twigs. Nearly one year later, Pattinson addressed his relationship with Waterhouse for the first time.
“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he told The Sunday Times, explaining his preference for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better.”
While waiting for their little one to arrive, Pattinson was happily doting on his partner. “[He is] nervous about becoming a dad,” a second source told Us in December 2023. “[He has] been loving taking care of Suki.”
Waterhouse gave glimpses of her growing bump throughout her pregnancy, stepping out in style at the 2023 Emmy Awards in January. For the red carpet, the actress stunned in a Valentino gown with a square neck and drop waist. The daring open back design showed off Waterhouse’s figure.
According to a third source, Waterhouse and Pattinson were “getting so excited” for parenthood as she geared up to give birth, but there was one detail they still hadn’t quite settled on. “They’ve started working on the nursery, the crib, tons of clothes, bottles and a bunch of other baby supplies,” the insider told Us in January. “They’ve also begun coming up with a list of names but haven’t decided on anything specifically.”
Even the couple’s families were pitching in before the newborn arrived. “It’s a very happy time for the whole family, and they can’t wait to meet the little one,” the source noted, adding that Waterhouse’s sisters “helped in some of the preparing.”