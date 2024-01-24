Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are gearing up for the arrival of baby No. 1 — but haven’t settled on a name just yet.

“They’ve started working on the nursery, the crib, tons of clothes, bottles and a bunch of other baby supplies,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They’ve also begun coming up with a list of names but haven’t decided on anything specifically.”

The insider went on to say that the couple is “getting so excited” for the arrival of their baby.

Waterhouse, 32, confirmed her pregnancy while performing at Mexico’s Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in November 2023. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on. I’m not sure if it’s working,” the musician joked of her outfit, gesturing to her baby bump.

Waterhouse has been turning heads on various red carpets with her growing belly in tow, but at home, the actress is “deciding on the decor for the nursery” with the help of her family.

“Suki is very close with her siblings, and they are all thrilled for her and Rob,” the same source tells Us, adding that her “sisters have even helped in some of the preparing.” (Waterhouse has three siblings: a brother named Charlie and two sisters, Madeleine and Imogen.)

“It’s a very happy time for the whole family, and they can’t wait to meet the little one,” the insider adds.

Pattinson, meanwhile, is a bit apprehensive about fatherhood.

“[He is] nervous about becoming a dad,” a separate source told Us last month, noting that the actor has been “loving taking care of Suki” amid her pregnancy.

Waterhouse and Pattinson, 37, first sparked romance rumors in July 2018. Us confirmed their relationship the following month. The couple didn’t take their relationship public until the following year when a photo of Waterhouse hugging Pattinson was posted via her friend’s Instagram account. Waterhouse and Pattinson made their first red carpet appearance together in December 2022.

The duo are relatively private about their love, offering rare glimpses of their milestones over the years. After getting a place together last year, both Waterhouse and Pattinson agreed that it was time to take the next step in their relationship.

“They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family,” a third insider told Us in November 2023. “Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”

The couple “couldn’t be more thrilled and they feel beyond blessed,” the source added of the first-time parents.