Already an accomplished singer, actress and model, Suki Waterhouse is preparing to take on the role of a parent alongside her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.

Waterhouse confirmed in November 2023 that she is expecting her first baby with Pattinson while on stage at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she told the crowd while showing off her baby bump, adding, “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Before she hit the Mexico City festival, Waterhouse sparked pregnancy rumors during several public outings with Pattinson. Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s relationship in August 2018.

A source exclusively told Us in October 2023 that the pair’s romance is the “real deal,” but the twosome aren’t in a hurry to walk down the aisle. “They’ve definitely discussed getting married, but there’s no pressure to rush things,” the insider explained.

Scroll down to see Waterhouse’s baby bump pics before she and Pattinson welcome their first child: