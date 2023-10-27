Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are happy with their current relationship — but that doesn’t mean they won’t get married down the line, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“An engagement isn’t necessarily off the table, but it’s not something Suki and Rob are focused on for the time being,” the insider says. “They’ve definitely discussed getting married, but there’s no pressure to rush things.”

Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse, 31, are in it for the long haul after initially sparking romance rumors in 2018. “What they have is the real deal, and they wouldn’t want to force anything when their relationship is going so well,” the source continues, noting that although the Batman actor and Waterhouse have been “dating for a number of years” they “only recently moved into together.”

Related: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Relationship Timeline Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating on and off since July 2018, but it’s mostly been under the radar — or, perhaps, more accurately, right under our noses. The British pair are tight-lipped about their private life together and, according to Pattinson, that’s by choice. “If you let people in, it devalues what […]

The twosome took the next step in their relationship earlier this year when they began sharing a home. “They’re still getting adjusted to their new normal,” the insider tells Us, adding that despite their “incredibly busy schedules” the couple “make time for each other as often as possible.”

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress and Pattinson are “taking things one step at a time,” the source shares, noting that the pair “figure that if they’re going to spend their lives together, then there’s no reason to push it.” Ultimately the duo are “letting things unfold organically, which has worked out for them so far,” the insider adds.

Related: Robert Pattinson's Dating History: Kristen Stewart, FKA Twigs and More From Twilight to Twigs! Robert Pattinson rose to stardom as a brooding romantic lead — and his love life off screen is anything but predictable. Following his turn as Cedric Diggory in the fourth and fifth Harry Potter films, the British actor nabbed his biggest role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. The first […]

Pattinson and Waterhouse’s outlook on marriage is on par with their low-key relationship, which has been flying somewhat under the radar since summer 2018. Us confirmed in August of that year that the Lost City of Z actor and the model had been “dating for months” after knowing each other “for a long time.”

It wasn’t until April 2019 that Pattinson first addressed his relationship with Waterhouse. He told The Sunday Times that talking about his partner publicly and letting “people in … devalues what love is” for him.

Three years later, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together in December 2022 at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt.

Related: Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson Kiss on Met Gala Red Carpet Lovestruck! Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson gave fans a rare glimpse at their five-year romance while making their Met Gala debut as a couple. The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 31, stepped out with the Twilight star, 36, on Monday, May 1, for the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”-themed event in New York […]

Waterhouse proceeded to give fans insight into her relationship with Pattinson, telling The Sunday Times in February, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. … I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Pattinson and Waterhouse showed they were still happily in love while attending the 2023 Met Gala in May. As they walked the red carpet, the duo couldn’t stop smiling. They even shared a kiss, which sent fans into a tizzy.

That same month, a source exclusively told Us that Pattinson is Waterhouse’s “greatest fan” and is “so happy for her success” after her Prime Video project, Daisy Jones & The Six, premiered.