Lovestruck! Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson gave fans a rare glimpse at their five-year romance while making their Met Gala debut as a couple.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 31, stepped out with the Twilight star, 36, on Monday, May 1, for the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”-themed event in New York City.

In honor of the fashionable evening, Waterhouse wore a sheer vintage Fendi gown by Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at age 85. The ethereal dress featured embroidered flowers and birds with a cinched waist and flowy skirt. The England native finished off her fairy-inspired wardrobe with pink and blue eyeshadow and a pink pout.

Pattinson, for his part, donned a dark navy suit with one long coat tail on the right side. The Batman star topped off his ensemble with a gold broach at his collar and jewel-encrusted dress shoes.

The couple, who were first linked in 2018, couldn’t stop smiling as they posed for pictures on the red carpet. They cuddled up to each other and shared a sweet kiss for the cameras in a rare show of public affection.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2018 that the U.K. native and the model had been “dating for months” after knowing each other “for a long time.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The following year, the Harry Potter actor made his first public comment about Waterhouse, telling The Sunday Times in April 2019 that he prefers to keep his love life private. He confessed, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is.”

It wasn’t until December 2022 that the pair posed on their first red carpet has an item. The duo attended the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt at the time and were photographed smiling and holding hands.

Earlier this year, Waterhouse gave insight into her under-the-radar romance with Pattinson while speaking with The Sunday Times in February.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” the Broken Hearts Gallery actress told the outlet at the time. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious. … I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

The “Good Looking” singer teased that she and the Water for Elephants actor are a sounding board for each other in their similar careers. “Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa,” she joked.

The A Rainy Day in New York star also hinted that she “can’t wait” to have children someday, adding, “I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen.”

Scroll down to see Waterhouse and Pattinson’s first Met Gala appearance as a couple: