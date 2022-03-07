Top 5

Robert Pattinson Celebrates ‘The Batman’ Debut With Suki Waterhouse at Hollywood Hot Spot Warwick

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cause for celebration! After The Batman broke box office records, star Robert Pattinson partied at Los Angeles nightclub Warwick with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, Usher and Jermaine Dupri. According to Variety, the mega-hit movie grossed $128 million in its debut. It’s the best opening weekend of 2022 and the second biggest pandemic-era premiere right behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.

To commemorate the occasion, Batman himself and a crew of about 10 friends showed up to Warwick on Saturday, March 5. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Pattinson was all smiles as he took photos with fans and hung out with Waterhouse, who was dancing throughout the venue. The famously private couple was spotted hugging and seemed very happy together.

Meanwhile, Usher sang along to his hit “Bad Girl” while throwing out fake $100 bills to promote his new residency in Las Vegas. The whole group had a great time dancing along to DJ YO-C’s music in the VIP DJ booth and stayed until the end of the night.

Usher, DJ YO-C and JT Torregiani, Warwick LA
DJ YO-C, Usher and JT Torregiani at Warwick on Saturday, March 5. Courtesy of Warwick/Instagram

A super exclusive lounge in the heart of Hollywood, Warwick has been a hot spot for eight years. Owned by L.A. nightlife titans and established entrepreneurs JT Torregiani and Sylvain Bitton, Warwick is a favorite among celebrities. Stars such as G-Eazy and Beyoncé have made appearances before, and the legendary Diana Ross even celebrated her 75th birthday there.

Word on the street is that Torregiani and Bitton are teaming up again on a new hot spot right on the iconic Rodeo Drive. The Beverly Hills concept is set to open this summer, so stay tuned. One thing’s for sure — we can expect many more celeb sightings at Warwick in the near future.

