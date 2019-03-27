Divas unite! Beyoncé led the crowd in an impromptu rendition of “Happy Birthday” at Diana Ross’ 75th birthday bash at Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 26.

In social media videos shared by the attendees, including Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, the “Formation” singer, 37, was called to the microphone by Tracee Ellis Ross to serenade the former Supremes star.

“She’s 47 [years old] and it’s so weird because I’m 46. She had me when she was 1, it’s so bizarre,” the Blackish star joked about her mother. “Should we sing ‘Happy Birthday?’ I don’t want to hold the mic when this happens. … Beyoncé, are you still here? Do you want to sing ‘Happy birthday?’”

The former Destiny’s Child member then took the mic and sang the birthday tune to “Miss Ross.”

After the crowd applauded for Beyoncé, Diana and her guests headed over to the Hollywood Palladium for a birthday concert. The icon then took the stage to perform some of her greatest hits for her guests, including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Can’t Hurry Love,” “Come See About Me” and “The Boss.”

Diana also shared the stage with Diddy for a mashup of “I’m Coming Out” and his track “Mo Money, Mo Problems.” The rapper’s three daughters — Chance, 13, and 12-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila — joined Diana on stage to dance to “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

At one point, Robin Thicke joined the guest of honor for a rendition of her 1981 duet “Endless Love.”

Diana thanked her fans for the birthday love and support on Tuesday via Twitter.

“Hooray !! Choosing love and life,” she wrote. “75 is a good number. I’d like to continue feeling good like this forever LOVE appreciation to all.”

Scroll through for more pics inside the party: