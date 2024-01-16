Suki Waterhouse turned up the heat at the 2023 Emmys.

Waterhouse, 32, was a sight to see in a Valentino gown on the Monday, January 15, red carpet. The red design featured a square neck and a drop waist complete with a bow at her hip. Waterhouse made the look even sexier with an open back that gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump and sideboob. The singer elevated her ensemble with a diamond Tiffany & Co. bracelet.

During the red carpet, Waterhouse shared that after she tried the dress on “a few months ago” and realized it wouldn’t fit her bump, so designers “had to really take it apart and redesign the dress.” She quipped, “I’m really happy that it worked.”

For glam, Waterhouse stunned with pink lips, winged eyeliner and long lashes. She wore her blonde locks in loose waves.

Related: Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Baby Bump In Sheer Dress Already an accomplished singer, actress and model, Suki Waterhouse is preparing to take on the role of a parent alongside her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson. Waterhouse confirmed in November 2023 that she is expecting her first baby with Pattinson while on stage at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today […]

This year, Waterhouse’s show, Daisy Jones & The Six, is nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Costar Riley Keough (who played Daisy Jones) is also nominated for Best Lead Actress, as well as Camila Morrone (Camila Alvarez), who is up for Best Supporting Actress.

Waterhouse, who is expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson, previously gave fans a glimpse of her bump in a sheer gown in December 2023.

The actress took to Instagram to show off the sexy Di Petsa ensemble, which featured a cowl neckline, silky long sleeves and a long flowy skirt. She elevated her outfit with a gold necklace, a bold red lip, winged eyeliner and shimmery eyeshadow. Waterhouse parted her fringe down the middle and sported it in loose waves.

Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in November, while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival. For the show, she slayed in a fitted purple sparkly dress finished with a lime green trim.

Related: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Relationship Timeline Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating on and off since July 2018, but it’s mostly been under the radar — or, perhaps, more accurately, right under our noses. The British pair are tight-lipped about their private life together and, according to Pattinson, that’s by choice. “If you let people in, it devalues what […]

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said while gesturing at her belly. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

The crowd cheered Waterhouse on before she continued singing.

Pattinson, 37, and Waterhouse started dating in 2018. Recently, she’s been wearing a diamond ring on her finger, causing fans to speculate that the duo got engaged.