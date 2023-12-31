Suki Waterhouse showed off her baby bump and some bling — in the form of a diamond ring — in a new social media video.

“I come to you standing in my bathroom a changed woman. I have been known to have stains on my clothes, but recently I’ve learned how to clean and how to become an adult woman,” the Daisy Jones and the Six star, 31, quipped in a sponsored Instagram video with detergent brand The Laundress on Friday, December 31.

Waterhouse wore a cropped blouse that showed off her bare baby bump as she demonstrated how to wash a Christian Dior gown. As she plunged the tulle fabric into the sink to hand wash it, a diamond ring was prominently on display on her left hand.

After washing the dress, Waterhouse put it on, and she kept the ring on her left hand through the outfit change.

Waterhouse was first spotted wearing the diamond rock earlier this month. The actress sported the bauble during a December 18 stroll in London with her partner, Robert Pattinson, prompting engagement speculation.

Waterhouse and the Twilight star have been dating since July 2018. After moving in together earlier this year, they found out that they are expecting their first baby.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse said during her November performance at the Corona Capital 2023 Musical Festival in Mexico City. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

During the show, Waterhouse pointed at her baby bump, which she had dressed up in a glittery minidress and a fuzzy coat.

“Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “Suki and Rob couldn’t be more thrilled and they feel beyond blessed.”

Pattinson has since made sure to dote on his pregnant partner.

“[He has] been loving taking care of Suki,” a second source revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “It’s a really special time for their entire [extended] family, especially celebrating such a magical moment with the holiday season.”

Earlier on Saturday, Waterhouse revealed via her Instagram Story that she was “sick in the studio” while presumably recording new music.