Pregnant Suki Waterhouse and boyfriend Robert Pattinson were ready for their next relationship step ahead of trying for a baby, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family,” the insider says, noting, “Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”

Waterhouse, for her part, was “so excited to make the announcement during her performance” at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City over the weekend, the source adds.

“She was ecstatic over the response from the crowd,” the insider tells Us, revealing, “Suki and Rob couldn’t be more thrilled and they feel beyond blessed.”

Waterhouse, 31, confirmed her pregnancy on Sunday, November 19, while taking the stage at the music festival. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she teased while gesturing at her baby bump, according to social media footage. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress initially sparked pregnancy speculation earlier this month while out with Pattinson, 37. Waterhouse’s choice to announce the news on her terms — and keep it private until that moment — matches her and Pattinson’s relationship pattern.

Us confirmed in August 2018 that Waterhouse and Pattinson had been “dating for months” but had flown under the radar. At the time, a source exclusively said that the Batman actor and singer had “known each other” for a “long time” before sparking a romantic relationship.

It wasn’t until April 2019 that Pattinson first commented on his bond with Waterhouse, telling The Sunday Times that talking about his partner publicly and letting “people in” to his relationship “devalues what love is” for him.

The pair eventually made their first red carpet appearance together at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt in December 2022. The following year, Pattinson and Waterhouse packed on the PDA while attending the 2023 Met Gala in May, sharing a kiss for the cameras.

Shortly before the twosome went public with their pregnancy, Us learned that the Twilight actor and Waterhouse have been actively planning their future.

“An engagement isn’t necessarily off the table, but it’s not something Suki and Rob are focused on for the time being,” an insider exclusively told Us last month. “They’ve definitely discussed getting married, but there’s no pressure to rush things.”

Waterhouse and Pattinson “figure that if they’re going to spend their lives together, then there’s no reason to push it,” the source said, adding that the duo are “letting things unfold organically, which has worked out for them so far.”